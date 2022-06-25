Since 2017, Crittendon Home Care has been serving families and partnering with local healthcare organizations throughout northeast Kansas. They currently provides assistance with all daily living activities in Atchison, Leavenworth, Brown, Doniphan, Jefferson, Jackson, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
This summer, they will begin providing services on a limited basis across the state line in Missouri. Since their inception, they have grown exponentially with the number of Caregivers/CNA’s we employ, as well as the number of clients served. Proprietors Sean and Kerri Crittendon started in the basement of their home and now have offices in downtown Atchison and Leavenworth. They now accept the following payer sources: private pay, long-term care insurance, United States Veterans Administration or (VA), and HCBS Medicaid Waiver. In addition to home care, they provide “chauffeur like” Wheel Chair Accessible Transportation to medical appointments and events locally, to the Kansas City Metro area, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Topeka, Kansas.
Crittendon Home Care carries a simple but committed mission of provide quality care and to treat your loved ones like family by keeping home as viable option for everyone. Owners Sean and Kerri Crittendon (RN), provide their personal touch in providing care, creating care plans, and overseeing day-to-day operations. Contact them today to schedule a free in-home assessment or to ask any questions about the services they provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.