Since 2017, Crittendon Home Care has been serving families and partnering with local healthcare organizations throughout northeast Kansas. They currently assist with all daily living activities in Atchison, Leavenworth, Brown, Doniphan, Jefferson, Jackson, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. They also provide service on a limited basis across the state line in Missouri. Since their inception, they have grown exponentially with the number of Caregivers/CNA’s we employ, as well as the number of clients served. Proprietors Sean and Kerri Crittendon started in the basement of their home and now have offices in downtown Atchison and Leavenworth.
They are now accepting the following payer sources: private pay, long-term care insurance, and the United States Veterans Administration or (VA). In addition to home care, they provide “chauffeur like” Wheelchair Accessible Transportation to medical appointments and events locally, to the Kansas City Metro area, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Topeka, Kansas. Crittendon Home Care carries a simple but committed mission of providing quality care while treating your loved ones like family. They aim to keep home a viable option for everyone. Owners Sean and Kerri Crittendon (RN), provide their personal touch in providing care, creating care plans, and overseeing day-to-day operations. In 2022, Crittendon Home Care was named the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. Contact them today to schedule a free in-home assessment or to ask any questions about the services they provide.
