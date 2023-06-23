ADDRESS: 625 Commercial St. | PHONE: 913-303-2400 | WEBSITE: crittendonhomecare.com

Since 2017, Crittendon Home Care has been serving families and partnering with local healthcare organizations throughout northeast Kansas. They currently assist with all daily living activities in Atchison, Leavenworth, Brown, Doniphan, Jefferson, Jackson, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. They also provide service on a limited basis across the state line in Missouri. Since their inception, they have grown exponentially with the number of Caregivers/CNA’s we employ, as well as the number of clients served. Proprietors Sean and Kerri Crittendon started in the basement of their home and now have offices in downtown Atchison and Leavenworth.