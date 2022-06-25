At Union State Bank of Atchison, we truly believe and carry forward the belief that “community is everything.” Our team takes pride in lending a helping hand to the community by offering banking solutions and community volunteerism year-round.

Our team at Union State Bank of Atchison works diligently to be involved in locally sponsored events related to education and youth. You will see our branch name and logo on several advertisements and banners across area schools, children’s art events and local sports teams. Financial literacy for area youth is another priority area, and our team participates in providing bank tours and curriculum to educators throughout the year.

