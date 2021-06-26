The past year has been most unique and challenging, yet the City of Atchison is emerging from the pandemic with a tremendous amount of momentum and optimism as we move into the second half of 2021 and beyond.
Building on the recent success in remaking the downtown core – projects including the Riverfront Trail Extension Project, 2nd Street Corridor Project, Farmers Market Project and a bevy of pedestrian friendly initiatives through programs like Safe Routes to Schools – the City has a pair of projects that will continue that transformation. The most obvious is the Commercial Street Revitalization Project, which includes removing the pedestrian mall from the 500-600 blocks of Commercial Street and returning that section to its roots with a through street.
The two blocks will have fresh lighting and pedestrian/handicapped accessibility-friendly features, and with the help of the City’s façade grant program should allow residents and visitors alike access to the character-rich building fronts that were not as visible with the mall canopies covering them. That project is scheduled to be finished in July (weather permitting).
Once the revitalization is completed, the City will be teaming with the newly recognized Locally Atchison Main Street program to host an event to commemorate the re-opening of the two blocks.
Another downtown project that is coming soon is the Main Street Corridor Project, which will include new sidewalks, curbs, lighting, and tree plantings along Main Street from 2nd Street to 10th Street. That project is scheduled to be bid in the fall with construction hopefully to begin in early 2022.
Top Videos
The Reisner Park Skatepark Project, a cooperative effort with the Skate High with Hope the Joshua Kinsman Foundation, is scheduled to begin construction sometime this summer, with the roughly $200,000 skatepark hopefully slated for completion this fall.
The Independence Park Playground recently underwent a complete rebuild. Gone are the rotting wood assemblages and in its place is a plastic structure that should last longer and provide Atchison area families a place to play at the City’s most popular park destination along the Missouri River.
Infrastructure placement is well underway on a new section of the Brookdale Subdivision, which will create 48 new lots for home builders and prospectors looking for the more suburban-style housing options in Atchison. This comes on the heels of numerous downtown housing projects that have brought apartments to a number of remodeled existing buildings throughout the core of downtown Atchison the past decade.
One thing to keep an eye on will be the use of new American Rescue Plan Act funding that local municipalities will have access to beginning this summer. The City of Atchison is scheduled to receive about $1.5 million in funds that can be used by 2024 for supporting health expenditures, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers or investing in water, sewer and/or broadband infrastructure.
As every year, the City continues to provide essential services that residents rely on, from solid waste/recycling pick up, to water/wastewater utility delivery to public safety. The Atchison Police Department has been especially successful in recent years having record clearance rates and making major strides in improving safety and decreasing crime throughout the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.