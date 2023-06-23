ADDRESS: 701 Kansas Ave. | PHONE: 367-2700 | WEBSITE: caudlefinanical.com

Caudle Financial Group has had the privilege of working with Raymond Becker since 2005, but his story extends far beyond the last 18 years. Ray grew up on a family farm with 8 brothers and 2 sisters in the Purcell, Kansas area. Ray graduated from St. Benedict’s College in 1963 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He then served over 7 years in the United States Air Force flying B-52’s, KC-97’s, and C-130’s. While he was still on active duty, he completed his Masters Degree in Economics from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. He joined First Command Financial Planning in 1968 where he was a financial professional and agent for 37 years. After his service with the USAF, Ray joined the Missouri Air National Guard where he served for another 21 years before retiring in 1993. Ray and his wife, Mary Jo, have been married for 60 years and have 4 boys, David, Michael, Timothy, and Patrick.