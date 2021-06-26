Caudle Financial Group takes a wholistic approach to financial services. Their process begins with the goals of their clients. What is the timeframe for retirement? What income sources are available? Are there safeguards in place to protect the assets for the beneficiaries? How will estate taxes be impacted?
At that point, the Financial Professionals will make proposals for the clients. This includes plans for 401(k) rollovers and IRA transfers. It takes into account current and future savings and what investment vehicles may maximize the goal. In addition, they specialize in helping the client understand social security, Medicare and can help navigating long-term care and Medicare supplement plans.
If you’re looking for more than a cookie-cutter approach to your financial needs, give Caudle Financial Group a call at 367-2700.
There are risks involved with investing which may include market fluctuation and possible loss of principal value. Particular investments may not be suitable for certain situations. Carefully consider the risks and possible consequences involved prior to making an investment decision. Our firm does not provide legal or tax advice. Be sure to consult with your own legal and tax advisors before taking any action that may have tax implications. Registered Representative of and securities offered through Berthel Fisher and Company Financial Services Inc. Member FINRA/ SIPC. Caudle Financial Group is an independent entity and not associated with Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc.
