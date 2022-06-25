Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and continues to overcome those and other challenges today. A recent impact study conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI) showed that Benedictine College continues be an economic engine for the area, supporting nearly 1,000 jobs and contributing nearly $70 million into the regional economy.

Over the past 20 years, Benedictine College has grown to be one of the top coeducational Catholic colleges in the nation and is now the largest private college in Kansas. Its image and awareness have grown exponentially, bringing more attention and more people to Atchison. In fact, the 2021-2022 academic year saw yet another record enrollment level, with the college going over 2,000 full-time undergraduate students for the first time and eclipsing 600 new freshmen. A new residence hall is already under construction along 2nd Street and more Row Houses are in the works.

