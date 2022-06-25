Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and continues to overcome those and other challenges today. A recent impact study conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI) showed that Benedictine College continues be an economic engine for the area, supporting nearly 1,000 jobs and contributing nearly $70 million into the regional economy.
Over the past 20 years, Benedictine College has grown to be one of the top coeducational Catholic colleges in the nation and is now the largest private college in Kansas. Its image and awareness have grown exponentially, bringing more attention and more people to Atchison. In fact, the 2021-2022 academic year saw yet another record enrollment level, with the college going over 2,000 full-time undergraduate students for the first time and eclipsing 600 new freshmen. A new residence hall is already under construction along 2nd Street and more Row Houses are in the works.
The success of the college’s strategic plan, Benedictine 2020: A Vision for Greatness,” is apparent and the new plan, “Transforming Culture in America,” is a bold vision to build on the College’s internal success and begin to look outward. The plan focuses on on-campus formation, alumni career preparation, and extending the college’s mission through centers that will work in tandem with the College’s academic departments, admission, advancement, and career offices to give students an edge. New programs and projects are already underway with the Center for Integral Ecology, the Center for Beauty and Culture, the Center for Constitutional Liberty, the Ex Corde Center for Catholic Media, The Sheridan Center for Classical Studies, and the Center for Family Life. The goal is to enable and empower Benedictine graduates to be the next generation of America’s leaders across the entire spectrum of society.
Finally, we have had one momentous accomplishment both the College and the city can be proud of. Benedictine College and Atchison, Kansas, are now the “Home of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Champions!” We will cheer for them next year when we raise the championship banner. Go Ravens!
Benedictine College is proud to be part of the Atchison community. The school is proud to bring students, faculty and staff to this wonderful town nestled on the bluffs along the Missouri River. Together, Atchison and Benedictine College can be a force for advancement and change, moving forward, always forward.
