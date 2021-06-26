Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and we will, once again, deal with them today. The college and the city will work together, will act, and will prevail.
Over the past 20 years, Benedictine College has grown to be one of the top coeducational Catholic colleges in the nation and is now the largest private college in Kansas. Its image and awareness have grown exponentially, bringing more attention and more people to Atchison. Despite the pandemic and the economic shutdown, there is still strong success to be proud of.
Benedictine College was able to celebrate the largest enrollment in its history for the 2020-2021 schoolyear with 1,975 fulltime undergraduates! Much of the success was owed to the college’s strategic plan, “Benedictine 2020: A Vision for Greatness.” That plan concluded after the construction of five new academic buildings (including America’s finest small-college STEM building — Westerman Hall), four new residence halls, a dining hall, a student recreation center, the expansion of the John Casey Center at Legacy Field, and dynamic new academic programs that saw Benedictine College move to a top 15 ranking in U.S. News & World Report.
Now that Benedictine 2020 has ended, the college has a new strategic plan in place, “Transforming Culture in America.” After a decade of looking inward and building one of the great Catholic colleges in America under “Benedictine 2020,” the new plan looks outward and sets forth a plan to enable Benedictine graduates to be the next generation of America’s leaders. The plan focuses on on-campus formation, alumni career preparation, and extending the college’s mission through centers that will work in tandem with the college’s academic departments, admission, advancement, and career offices to give students an edge. These include the Center for Eco-Stewardship, the Center for Beauty and Culture, the Center for Constitutional Liberty, the Center for Media, and the Center for Family Life.
A recent economic impact study conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI) showed that Benedictine’s overall regional economic impact was nearly $70 million annually, equivalent to hosting the Big XII Basketball Tournament four times every year. So, the economic engine that supports nearly 1,000 jobs and contributes more than $33 million specifically to the Atchison economy each year is still churning.
Benedictine College is proud to be part of the Atchison community. The school is proud to bring students, faculty and staff to this wonderful town nestled on the bluffs along the Missouri River.
Together, Atchison and Benedictine College can be a force for advancement and change. After all, this is where greatness begins.
