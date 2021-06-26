ADDRESS: 1020 North 2nd Street, Atchison | phone: 913-367-5340 | website: benedictine.edu

Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and we will, once again, deal with them today. The college and the city will work together, will act, and will prevail.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.