Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and continues to overcome those and other challenges today. A recent economic impact study conducted by Parker Philips showed that Benedictine College continues to be an economic engine for the area, supporting nearly 1,000 jobs and contributing over $116 million into the area economy every year.
Over the past 20 years, Benedictine College has grown to be one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation and is now the largest private college in Kansas. In fact, the 2022-2023 academic year saw yet another record enrollment, with more than 2,100 undergraduate students on campus. In keeping up with the growth, the College recently completed St. Gabriel Hall, a new men’s residence hall on North 2nd St. and built two new Row Houses at 2nd St. and M St. This growth has not only brought more and more students to Atchison, but has also seen growth in faculty and staff, who are moving to town and bringing families. The economic study showed that students alone have a $15 million yearly economic impact in Atchison. In addition, the college’s Center for Service-Learning engaged over 400 students in service projects throughout Atchison, including helping at the Boys & Girls Club, working during Atchison Clean-Up, and running Atchison Field Day.
Benedictine’s image and awareness have grown tremendously, bringing more attention to Atchison and making the college and Atchison better known. This heightened awareness brought Her Excellency President Katalin Novák of Hungary to town to experience an authentic Catholic college and small-town America. She came to Atchison following a presentation at the United Nations in New York City. It was the first visit in history by a foreign head of state to either the college or the city. In addition, Leonard Leo, Chairman of CRC Advisors and Co-Chairman of the Federalist Society, gave the Commencement Address; Duncan Stroik, noted architecture expert from the University of Notre Dame, lectured on the renewal of the architectural craft; and Dr. Jacqueline Rivers, executive director of the Seymour Institute at Harvard University, addressed the student body.
Another huge announcement came this year after an outside group, Catholic Healthcare International, liked the location and success of Benedictine College above other potential candidates and chose Atchison as the home for a new school of osteopathic medicine. Fundraising is underway for this new facility, which will ultimately bring nearly 100 professional staff to the area, along with several hundred medical students, all of whom will be looking for housing, dining out, and shopping in Atchison. It should be a “game changer,” bringing even more attention, increased commerce, and additional population to town.
The construction project on the south end of Bishop Fink Hall has added new restroom facilities and an elevator to that historic building. It also incorporates a new driveway into campus for parking near the building. Another project that is nearing the completion of fundraising is a new
College Library. Plans call for the demolition of the existing outdated facility built in 1967 and construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art facility that will add more shelf space for books, more classrooms, and even a replica of the Signing Room from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
The success of the college’s new strategic plan, “Transforming Culture in America,” is already apparent as the College continues to look outward. The plan focuses on on-campus formation, alumni career preparation, and extending the college’s mission through centers that will work in tandem with the College’s academic departments, admission, advancement, and career offices to give students an edge. The goal is to enable and empower Benedictine graduates to be the next generation of America’s leaders across the entire spectrum of society. The plan also includes the Freedom Fellows, a program that serves historically marginalized student populations. It gave full-tuition scholarships to the first six participants in the program this year.
The College’s Center for Family Life, developed under the new strategic plan, held a week-long family enrichment retreat last summer that brought 20 families to Atchison. This year, attendance has more than doubled and the retreat will bring more than 200 parents and children to town. In addition, summer camps at Benedictine College have grown, with athletic, faith, and academic camps bringing record numbers to town over the course of the summer.
Benedictine College is proud to be part of the Atchison community. The school is proud to bring students, faculty and staff to this wonderful town nestled on the bluffs along the Missouri River. Together, Atchison and Benedictine College can be a force for advancement and change, moving forward, always forward.
