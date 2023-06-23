ADDRESS: 120 N. Second St. | PHONE: 913-367-5340 | WEBSITE: benedictine.edu

Founded in 1858, just a few years after the city of Atchison was established, Benedictine College continues to thrive, bringing more population, more revenue and more accolades to the city it calls home. The partnership has faced wars, pandemics, financial hardship, and social disruption in the past, and continues to overcome those and other challenges today. A recent economic impact study conducted by Parker Philips showed that Benedictine College continues to be an economic engine for the area, supporting nearly 1,000 jobs and contributing over $116 million into the area economy every year.