At Union State Bank, we truly believe and carry forward the belief that “community is everything.” Our team takes pride in lending a helping hand to the community by offering banking solutions and community volunteerism year-round.
Our team at Union State Bank works diligently to be involved in locally sponsored events related to education and youth. You will see our branch name and logo on several advertisements and banners across area schools, children’s art events and local sports teams. Financial literacy for area youth is another priority area, and our team participates in providing bank tours and curriculum to educators throughout the year.
Throughout the entire year, Union State Bank actively participates in community giving. In past years, this has included employees working together for activities like Adopt-A-Family, visiting area senior living centers, and choosing a local charity to receive combined team donations.
Union State Bank is also active in Community Banking Month activities each Spring to raise awareness of the vital role community banks fill for businesses, families, and local community organizations.
As a sponsor of the annual Amelia Earhart Festival, we are proud to help support entertainment that celebrates the pride we have for the towns we serve. These are just a few of the many ways Union State Bank’s eight locations help fulfill the commitment to strengthening our local communities. “Community banks take corporate responsibility very seriously,” says Jeff Caudle, President/CEO, Union State Bank. “We want to make sure we’re doing our part to help the community, which involves everything from making loans, providing financial literacy to the public, and donating to various causes that are important to the communities we serve.”
Union State Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID # 654946. Learn more at mybankusb.com.
