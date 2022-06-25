The Atchison Family YMCA has been serving the Atchison community and surrounding area for over 148 years and through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers and donors in and around our community The renovated and expanded Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center officially opened in 2017. Through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers and donors in and around our community the YMCA in Atchison will be here to positively impact those in our community and for future generations to come.
Today the YMCA has over 4,818 members and program participants and over $210,000 is invested back into the community each year in financial assistance for YMCA membership and programs and free activities.
The YMCA partners with a large variety of community groups for the education, personal betterment and health of everyone in the community. Our partnership with USD 377,USD 409,and our local parochial schools have allowed us to provide swim lessons to 2nd grade students each year where the children learn water safety and swim skills to keep them safe and help reduce their risk of drowning.
The Atchison Hospital Partnership allows us to provide aqua physical therapy for patients in a specially designed therapy pool at the Y. Since opening the renovated and expanded YMCA in 2017this partnership has seen over 1,800 patient visits.
The Atchison Community Health clinic partnership allows us to offer a variety of classes in our community room and in addition allows their patients to utilize the YMCA’s programs and services.
Nearly 100 homeschool students come to the YMCA for physical education. Our program provides not only an opportunity for them to learn to be physically active and make healthy choices, but is also offers an opportunity to build social skills with peers.
Through our youth programs over 783 swim lessons and water safety programs were provided to help eliminate drowning. Over 1,200 youth learned teamwork and stayed active in our sports programs. Over 1,688 youth learned new skills and reached their potential through Y programs.
The Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community center features a community room for all ages to connect through meetings, celebrations of family and friends and other activities that allow people to connect over shared interests.
