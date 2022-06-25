The Atchison Family YMCA has been serving the Atchison community and surrounding area for over 148 years and through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers and donors in and around our community The renovated and expanded Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center officially opened in 2017. Through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers and donors in and around our community the YMCA in Atchison will be here to positively impact those in our community and for future generations to come.

Today the YMCA has over 4,818 members and program participants and over $210,000 is invested back into the community each year in financial assistance for YMCA membership and programs and free activities.

