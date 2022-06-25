MGP

Submitted photo

 MGP Ingredients

Atchison operations play a vital role in MGP’s strategic focus on higher-value products aligned with consumer trends. High-fiber, plant-based food ingredients and trendy distilled gins produced in MGP’s headquarters community are essential to delivering solid and sustainable results.

Following records in 2020 and 2021, the company again achieved record consolidated financial results during first-quarter 2022. “We are off to another strong start to the year, and remain committed to the execution of our long-term growth strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Dave Colo. “We believe the underlying macro consumer trends that are supporting each of our business segments remain strong.”

