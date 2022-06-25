Atchison operations play a vital role in MGP’s strategic focus on higher-value products aligned with consumer trends. High-fiber, plant-based food ingredients and trendy distilled gins produced in MGP’s headquarters community are essential to delivering solid and sustainable results.
Following records in 2020 and 2021, the company again achieved record consolidated financial results during first-quarter 2022. “We are off to another strong start to the year, and remain committed to the execution of our long-term growth strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Dave Colo. “We believe the underlying macro consumer trends that are supporting each of our business segments remain strong.”
The Ingredient Solutions segment achieved record sales and profit in first-quarter 2022 as consumers seeking “better” foods – better for their own health and the planet’s – drove demand for the company’s specialty wheat proteins and starches. These include Fibersym® RW wheat starch and Arise® wheat protein isolate, both produced in Atchison, and ProTerra® textured wheat and pea proteins.
Ingredient Solutions R&D efforts in Atchison have been revitalized with the addition of a Culinary Chef. Her focus is developing ProTerra-based recipes that can help food product developers create tasty plant-based meat alternatives that deliver satisfying texture and “mouthfeel.”
Growing demand for the ProTerra line was a key factor in MGP’s decision to build a new $16.7 million extrusion plant inside the former Infusion Technologies facility at 11th and Main. The new plant will use advanced extrusion technology to produce up to 10 million pounds of ProTerra a year after it goes online in late 2023.
Among other benefits, bringing ProTerra production in-house will “increase flexibility related to R&D projects and enhance our ability to effectively commercialize new products,” said Michael Buttshaw, MGP’s Vice President of Ingredient Solutions Sales and R&D.
Higher-margin opportunities
MGP’s Distilling Solutions segment, which produces white and brown spirits for third parties, has been shifting its business mix over the last few years toward higher-margin opportunities as a supplier to an increasingly diverse range of customers. This means a migration away from industrial alcohol to the white beverage alcohol (gins and vodkas) produced in the Atchison distillery, as well as the bourbons and rye whiskeys produced in the Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. This greater emphasis on premium beverage alcohols from both distilleries has also aligned with macro consumer trends and has driven substantial growth for MGP.
The company’s influence within the distilled spirits industry grew with the April 2021 acquisition of Luxco, which expanded offerings in the premium, super premium and ultra-premium categories of branded spirits. St. Louis-based Luxco brought with it a broad portfolio including Ezra Brooks® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Daviess County® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Yellowstone® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, El Mayor® Tequila and Everclear®. These brands joined MGP’s award-winning George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Rossville Union® Straight Rye Whiskey; and the Green Hat® family of gins.
“We’ve quickly seen positive results from the combination of two well-regarded distilled spirits companies, and we are very excited about the future,” Colo said.
Creating exceptional products requires not only heart and passion, but a focus on quality. The MGP formula for quality emphasizes rigorous testing and production requirements, sourcing the best grains, and implementing advanced production technology. Operations are subject to a rigorous third-party certification process by BRCGS (BRC Global Standards), an international organization that sets the benchmark for good manufacturing practices and helps provide assurance that products are safe, legal and high-quality. MGP Ingredient Solutions and distillery operations in Atchison consistently receive the highest possible score of Grade AA from BRCGS.
Achieving quality awards requires dedicated employees. MGP benefits from a skilled workforce in the Atchison area, where it employed 214 in mid-May 2022. The company has hired 25 employees this year through May.
Hometown proud
As a hometown company, MGP champions organizations that help to better lives in Atchison.
Employees’ pledges combined with a sizeable corporate donation provide financial assistance to the Atchison United Way, and MGP traditionally participates in United Way fundraising efforts such as the annual Trivia Night.
A highlight of the holiday season is Boxes of Blessing, a joint effort of MGP, its Dallas-based ingredients distributor B.C. Williams, and Atchison-area nonprofits. In December 2021, MGP employees and community volunteers distributed 25,000 pounds of non-perishable foods to local families.
“In MGP’s 80-plus years here, the company has benefited from an excellent workforce and supportive community leaders,” said CEO Colo. “We are proud to be part of the community and honored to support programs that make a positive difference.”
