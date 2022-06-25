Atchison Globe is always looking for ways to improve our coverage and to provide marketing solutions for area businesses. We also understand what it means to be part of the community you serve, and to do what you can to make that community a better place.
Atchison Globe continues to be the only source for in-depth local news, and our coverage of events that affect the Atchison community is unmatched.
Last year, James Howey made the move from sports editor to managing editor for Globe. The publication also hired Barbara Trimble as news journalist as well.
Mary Meyers continues to be the lead reporter for local news for the Globe. Other staff include office manager Marilyn Andre and local advertising representative Jim Ervin. Reach out to any of us to meet your needs in the Atchison community.
We continue to offer a very focused local coverage, and also provide some regional atmosphere. As always, we have our St. Joseph News-Press team supporting us with other regional coverage — in print and on the air with broadcast stations NBC Channel 21 KNPG, FOX Channel 30 KNPN and CBS channel 30 KCJO, which air throughout NE Kansas.
This Community Review is another example of the special products produced by Atchison Globe to help businesses and government agencies market to a specific audience.
Our special sports tabs and sports posters are other products that our readers recognize and our advertisers can utilize to get their message to the community. Find us on Facebook, our website or contact our office at 913-367-0583.
Commented