Atchison Child Care has proudly served children and families for over 52 years.
We are open Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, and 12 months a year. ACCA’s goal and mission is to make a positive difference and provide early educational needs in the lives of the children we serve. We enjoy the relationships we form with children and their families. We currently serve 42, 2nd generation children and 3- 3rd generation children.
Carrie Sowers, Executive Director and the wonderful-dedicated school family, believe that busy children are happy children. Summer programs for all children are mainly recreational. This summer we are planning project based activities for all groups. Themes are created by students with weekly planned — educational — activities full of fun.
We are licensed through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and are on the Child and Adult Food Care Program so we can offer hot, nutritional meals that meet the child’s nutritional requirements. Serving families from all income levels, race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status.
By giving children an excellent, developmentally appropriate, beginning in life we are actually shaping and molding Atchison’s future leaders.
Anyone interested in the program may visit our school family at 1326 Kansas Ave or call 913-367-6441, for information. Evah Cray Trust, Courtney Turner Trust, Adair Foundation, Bromley Foundation, and other clubs and organizations assist with funding that makes the Atchison Child Care Association possible for our community.
