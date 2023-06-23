Over the past year, Amberwell Health has been making great strides in enhancing healthcare access for local communities. With a strong commitment to providing quality care, fostering innovation, and making a positive impact on the community, Amberwell continues to offer comprehensive healthcare services that are conveniently close to home.
Welcome to our New Providers
At the heart of every healthcare service provided by Amberwell is a team of skilled and compassionate medical professionals. Six new providers joined the Amberwell family, spread across several locations. Jennifer Dutton, PA-C (Primary Care, Emergency Care); Justin Theleman, MD (Emergency Care); Abigail Hager, PA (Primary Care, Emergency Care); and Joseph Asher, MD (Primary Care) have joined the medical staff at Amberwell Atchison. Additionally, Michelle Cusumano, FNP-C has joined Amberwell Eighth Street Clinic, and Jacquelyn Kemmerer, DNP, FNP-C is now part of Amberwell Lansing Clinic, both as full-time primary care providers.
Promoting Wellness and Preventive Care
Recognizing the importance of preventive care, Amberwell Health assembled a team of dedicated community health workers to promote wellness and disease prevention within the community. These individuals offer free support and assistance to community members and have introduced various health education programs focused on preventing and managing chronic diseases.
Return of the Amberwell Health Fair
In October of 2022, the annual Amberwell Health Fair returned to Atchison after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event attracted hundreds of community members who met local healthcare partners and received free health screenings and valuable resources for people of all ages. The Amberwell Health Fair will return for 2023 and is scheduled to take place on October 16 at Atchison Elementary School.
Upgraded Radiology Equipment for Enhanced Imaging
Amberwell Atchison recently underwent an important upgrade to its radiology equipment, bringing in new mammography and MRI machines to ensure that community members have access to the latest advancements in imaging technology. The project cost was supplemented by a generous $20,000 ARPA Non-Profit Capital Support Award from the City of Atchison and will conclude this fall.
Progress on Amberwell Atchison Building Expansion
In April 2023, the first phase of the surgical and clinical expansion project at Amberwell Atchison was completed. This phase involved the addition of a new building to house the materials management department, along with the transformation of office space into two new surgical procedure rooms and five recovery bays. The next stage of the project began in May, converting additional office space into additional orthopedic and surgical clinic areas, further expanding capacity to serve Amberwell communities’ healthcare needs.
