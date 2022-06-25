Amberwell Health has been able to provide care for more patients now than ever, because of the efforts that have been made over the past few years to improve access to care in our rural communities. Patients are now recognizing Amberwell healthcare options across the northeast Kansas area and are seeking care close to home. With the addition of Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic in 2021, Amberwell Health currently has seven locations, and numerous additional locations are under consideration.
Building Expansion
Amberwell Health began a surgical and clinical expansion project at Amberwell Atchison in May which will add a new building connected to the back of the current facility to house the materials management department. In addition, current office space will be converted into two new surgical procedure rooms and five recovery bays. The project is expected to take a year to complete.
Downtown Location
In the spring of 2022, Amberwell Health purchased the former American Legion building at 705 Commercial Street in Atchison to use as office space and free up as much clinical space as possible for patient care at Amberwell Atchison. Supporting local economy is important to Amberwell Health and the downtown location solves space needs of the organization while bringing an estimated 20-40 lunch goers and downtown shoppers to the heart of the Atchison community. The building is currently being remodeled, with plans for completion in July.
Scholarship Program
The Amberwell Scholarship Program was created to recruit exceptional individuals to serve patients in our communities. At the conclusion of their qualifying educational programs, scholarship recipients will serve as employees of Amberwell Health and join in our commitment to improve the health and wellness of the rural communities that we serve. The program offers up to $20,000 tuition reimbursement, a 2–3-year employment commitment, a sign-on bonus, and an additional bonus after one year.
New Providers at Amberwell Atchison
In the fall of 2021, Amberwell welcomed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Duncan and two new primary providers, Danielle Jessee, FNP-C, and Jacqueline Pederson, FNP-BC. In February of 2022, Caridad Padron, MD, joined Amberwell as a hospitalist at Amberwell Atchison. This summer, Amberwell Atchison will welcome Dr. Justin Thelemann as an emergency care physician and Dr. Joseph Asher will join the Amberwell Atchison in the fall, as a primary care and maternal care physician.
