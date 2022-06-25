Amberwell Health has been able to provide care for more patients now than ever, because of the efforts that have been made over the past few years to improve access to care in our rural communities. Patients are now recognizing Amberwell healthcare options across the northeast Kansas area and are seeking care close to home. With the addition of Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic in 2021, Amberwell Health currently has seven locations, and numerous additional locations are under consideration.

