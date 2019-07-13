Jessica Cox

File photo | Atchison Globe

2018 Pioneering Achievement Award winner Jessica Cox, born without arms, demonstrates how she puts on a pilot’s headset with her feet at the presentation of her award last year.

 File photo | Atchison Globe

1997 | Linda Finch

A noted aviator and member of the International 99’s Women’s Flying Organization who re-created Amelia’s flight.

