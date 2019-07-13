1997 | Linda Finch
A noted aviator and member of the International 99’s Women’s Flying Organization who re-created Amelia’s flight.
1998 | Harris Faulkner
Noted TV personality in the Kansas City area who crusades against stalkers of women.
1999 | Moya Leer
Wife of Bill Leer, collaborator in the Leer Jet Corporation and enthusiast of early jet aviation.
2000 | Nancy Kassebaum Baker
First female senator in Kansas and champion of women’s causes.
2001 | Mae Jemison
The first African American woman astronaut.
2002 | Fay Gillis Wells
In her 90s, a woman pioneer in aviation who was friends with Amelia, a Washington correspondent and chapter secretary of the International 99’s.
2003 | Linda Hall Daschle
Only the second woman to serve as Deputy FAA Administrator; an expert on aviation policy and an advocate for aviation safety issues.
2004 | Ann Holtgren Pellegreno
Author and lecturer; recreated Amelia’s around the world flight in 1967, 30 years after the disappearance.
2005 | Ngozi Eze
Women for Women International Nigeria director; directs a successful program to address the needs of marginalized women as they move from poverty to stability and self-sufficiency.
2006 | Col. Cathy Clothier
A 1982 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and command pilot with 2,600 flying hours.
2007 | Cheryl Stearns
An aviator and the most successful competitive skydiver in the world.
2008 | Tori Murden McClure
The first woman and first American to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
2009 | Maj. Nicole M. Malachowski
The first female pilot to join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, thereby the first woman to qualify for any of the U.S. military’s air demonstration teams.
2010 | Lynette Woodard
The most prolific scorer in women’s collegiate basketball, two-time Olympian, a member of several Halls of Fame.
2011 | Eileen Collins
Retired Air Force colonel, piloted the space shuttle, made history as the first female commander of a U.S. spacecraft.
2012 | Lara Moritz
Kansas City TV news anchor, winner of two Edward Murrow awards and two Emmys, a dedicated journalist who has risen to the top of her field.
2013 | Amelia Rose Earhart
Amelia’s namesake, whose life has mirrored Amelia’s in many ways; recreated Amelia’s flight in 2014. Fly with Amelia Foundation formed to teach young women to fly.
2014 | Michele Stauffer
Founder of the Kansas Aircraft Corporation.
2015 | Sophia Danenberg
First black woman in the world to climb to the summit of Mt. Everest.
2016 | Julie Krone
First woman to win riding championships at the most competitive racing meets in America, including Belmont Park in New York.
2017 | Cassie De Pecol
First woman on record to travel to every internationally recognized sovereign nation (a total of 196) in the world. She completed the feat between July 2015 and February 2017, one of the fastest such international circuits in history.
2018 | Jessica Cox
The first registered pilot in aviation history without arms, who has learned to fly aircraft, prepare her equipment and perform many other feats with only her feet. Her achievement has been recognized in the Guinness World Records.
