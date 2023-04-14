Diabetes has been around since ancient times, and although there isn't a cure, as time goes by research and science offer keys to disease management.
Megan Domann, an Atchison County health officer, said there are some common myths associated with the disease. Among these is that too much sugar causes diabetes. Sugar is not the cause, as diabetes is a pancreatic disorder, she said.
The pancreas is the organ that releases insulin to balance blood glucose, more commonly known as blood sugar. Insulin is what allows the body to get back to normal levels.
Type 1 diabetics cannot make insulin, and Type 2 diabetics' bodies are not absorbing glucose in the normal way. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate 5 to 10 percent of adults in the United States diagnosed with diabetes have the Type 1 version. The rest are adults diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
Domann said another common myth associated with diabetes is the false belief that obesity is the cause. However, weight management and nutrition are essential to diabetic care, she said.
Diabetics are prone to kidney, cardiovascular and circulatory diseases as well as stroke. Management of diabetes includes routine monitoring of the disease and the patient's body mass index by medical professionals.
In addition to doctors' offices and medical centers, local health departments offer some resources like lab services, urinalysis, glucose monitoring device assistance and foot care to help diabetics.
One of the concerns about diabetes is proper care of the feet, which is a service offered by appointment and a fee at the Atchison County Health Department and the Multi-County Health Board headquarters in Hiawatha.
Amputation and foot problems are one of the leading causes of death among diabetics, Domann said.
In addition to soaking them, health department officials examine the feet to ensure there are no sores or ulcers, trim and file the toenails, remove dead skin cells that are at risk and buff and smooth the skin. A special moisturizer is applied to protect the integrity of the skin and increase circulation, Domann said.
Circulation is a main concern, Domann said. Sensations and pedal pulses are monitored. If there are signs of neuropathy, then the patient is referred to a podiatrist or family physician.
Susanna Cooper a nurse with Home Health and Hospice, Multi-County Health, said among the new trends are devices on the market that are beneficial to monitoring glucose. These are patches that attach to a person's arm and read signals via a cell phone app, receiver or computer.
"These will alert when the glucose is low so the patient knows it is time to eat a snack," Cooper said. "There is an alert for when the glucose is too high and it is time for an insulin dose."
As far as weight management, follow dietary guidelines avoid starchy and fatty foods, utilize portion control and eat less-processed foods. Drinking water is a better option than sugary drinks like soda or fruit, sports or energy drinks and punches. Multiple dietary guidelines are available from the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or 1-800-342-2383.
Cooper said diabetics should watch their portions and eat fresh fruits, vegetables and low-carbohydrate foods rather than starchy items like pasta.
Domann and Cooper agreed diabetics should exercise for half an hour daily as good management of their diabetes. Cooper recommends cardio-pulmonary exercises as part of the fitness routine.
