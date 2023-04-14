230414diabetic

Atchison County Health Officer Megan Domann show the tools to diabetics to maintain healthy feet. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Diabetes has been around since ancient times, and although there isn't a cure, as time goes by research and science offer keys to disease management.

Megan Domann, an Atchison County health officer, said there are some common myths associated with the disease. Among these is that too much sugar causes diabetes. Sugar is not the cause, as diabetes is a pancreatic disorder, she said.