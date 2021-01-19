Several area health organizations are working together to provide mass COVID vaccination events for northeast Kansas residents.
The joint initiative, NEK Shot of Hope, provides COVID vaccine planning and administration for northeast Kansas communities through a collaborative effort by Amberwell Health, Atchison County Emergency Management, Atchison Community Health Clinic, and the Atchison County Health Department.
Mass vaccination events to begin during Phase 2.
Mass vaccination events are being organized to begin when Phase 2 is activated by Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Phase 2 includes all who are 65 and older, those in congregate settings, and high contact critical workers as well as any in Phase 1 that have not yet received the vaccine. Event dates will depend on the vaccine distribution to the local health organizations. The mass vaccination events will be open to all who qualify for a vaccine during the active phase, regardless of the county of residence.
Vaccine Interest Survey now available.
Community residents are encouraged to complete the online COVID Vaccine Interest Survey to help NEK Shot of Hope plan the upcoming mass vaccination events. The survey includes screening questions to determine when respondents may receive a vaccine. Those who complete the survey are added to an email list to receive notifications when vaccines are available. The survey is a planning tool to help organize vaccine administration and does not guarantee that survey respondents will receive a vaccine. The survey is available at https://nekshotofhope.org/ interest-survey.
Benedictine Sisters volunteer Sophia Center for vaccination events.
The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica have volunteered the use of the main building of the Sophia Center in Atchison as a location for community.
The Sophia Center building at 751 South Eighth St. in Atchison offers a large indoor space that allows for social distancing during registration and vaccine administration as well as the 15-minute monitoring time after vaccination. The Sisters have also volunteered to assist with registration and support during the vaccination events. Vaccines will be administered by licensed nurses from Amberwell Health, Atchison Community Health Clinic, and the Atchison County Health Department.
Vaccination event information
Multiple vaccination opportunities will be offered in various locations in the area as phases are activated and vaccines are made available from KDHE. At the Sophia Center in Atchison, both appointment-based and open walk-in events will be available on specific days. Dates and times for the events and information on how to register for a vaccination will be posted on the website nekshotofhope.org as well as on associated organizations’ social media accounts and websites. Atchison County residents can also sign up for CodeRed alerts, which will be used to notify residents about vaccine availability. Additional locations in Atchison and nearby counties will also be listed on the nekshotofhope.org website as information becomes available. https://nekshotofhope.org/.../nek-shot-of-hope-brings.../
