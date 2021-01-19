NEK shot of HOPE logo

Several area health organizations are working together to provide mass COVID vaccination events for northeast Kansas residents.

The joint initiative, NEK Shot of Hope, provides COVID vaccine planning and administration for northeast Kansas communities through a collaborative effort by Amberwell Health, Atchison County Emergency Management, Atchison Community Health Clinic, and the Atchison County Health Department.

