MGP owned Green Hat Gin has named Major Brands as their exclusive distribution partner for the state of Missouri. Crafted in Washington, D.C. Green Hat Gin was recently acquired by MGP. It is currently available in four styles: Green Hat Original Batch Gin, Green Hat Navy Strength Gin, Green Hat Citrus Floral Gin and Summer Cup Cordial.
“We are thrilled to expand our brand portfolio with Major Brands with the addition of Green Hat Gin,” says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. “This will be a very active season for our team as we grow the national distribution footprint for Green Hat, and we look forward to introducing the Missouri market to this outstanding product line.”
Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to MGP’s portfolio of award-winning brands, and its first proprietary gin. MGP Brands acquired New Columbia Distillers in March 2020, encompassing the Green Hat Gin distillery, retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in Washington, D.C. after Prohibition. A premium gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals, Green Hat also offers a Navy and Citrus Floral Gin, in addition to Summer Cup, a fruit and herb cordial liqueur. Green Hat is named for George Cassiday, a bootlegger to Congress during Prohibition, known for his signature green fedora.
Headquartered in Atchison where MGP was founded in 1941, and is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company’s proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.
MGP Brands proprietary spirits include: TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey, Tanner’s Creek Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin. All brands are wholly-owned by MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Washington, D.C.
