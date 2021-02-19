Green Hat Gin

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

MGP owned Green Hat Gin has named Major Brands as their exclusive distribution partner for the state of Missouri. Crafted in Washington, D.C. Green Hat Gin was recently acquired by MGP. It is currently available in four styles: Green Hat Original Batch Gin, Green Hat Navy Strength Gin, Green Hat Citrus Floral Gin and Summer Cup Cordial.

“We are thrilled to expand our brand portfolio with Major Brands with the addition of Green Hat Gin,” says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. “This will be a very active season for our team as we grow the national distribution footprint for Green Hat, and we look forward to introducing the Missouri market to this outstanding product line.”

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.