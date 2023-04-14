Choosing a hospice can be a stressful time, especially when patients and families don't know where to look. Fortunately, there is a new website that can help make the process easier.
In July 2019 the Office of Inspector General released a report titled “Hospice Deficiencies Pose Risks to Medicare Beneficiaries.” The report found the majority of hospices had at least one deficiency in the quality of care they provide.
"It is essential that CMS take action to hold hospices accountable and protect beneficiaries and the program," the report said.
Although this does not shed a favorable light on hospices in general, it has resulted in new initiatives to improve services overall as well as ways to compare them.
Medicare has created the website www.medicare.gov/care-compare, which presents a list of all Medicare-certified hospices in an area. People can compare up to three at a time. The data shows which hospices are compliant with Medicare regulations and the quality of their services.
The information is available to the general public and people don't need to be Medicare beneficiaries to access it.
Old-fashioned word-of-mouth also is a great way to gather information. Personal experiences alongside data from the Medicare website will give a well-rounded overview and help patients and families feel confident in their decision.
