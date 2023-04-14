Health & Hospice

Choosing a hospice can be a stressful time, especially when patients and families don't know where to look. Fortunately, there is a new website that can help make the process easier.

In July 2019 the Office of Inspector General released a report titled “Hospice Deficiencies Pose Risks to Medicare Beneficiaries.” The report found the majority of hospices had at least one deficiency in the quality of care they provide.