The 2019 Speaker’s Symposium at the Amelia Earhart Festival will feature three very special women who shared personal connections to Amelia Earhart’s successful Atlantic flight in May 1928.

Nicole McElhinney and Bronagh Sharkey are members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association of Derry, Northern Ireland. They will speak alongside Grace McGuire, pilot and Amelia look-alike who flew the London to Londonderry event 55 years later.

