The 2019 Speaker’s Symposium at the Amelia Earhart Festival will feature three very special women who shared personal connections to Amelia Earhart’s successful Atlantic flight in May 1928.
Nicole McElhinney and Bronagh Sharkey are members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association of Derry, Northern Ireland. They will speak alongside Grace McGuire, pilot and Amelia look-alike who flew the London to Londonderry event 55 years later.
The panel will discuss Amelia’s landing in a field near Derry, Northern Ireland; the importance of the flight to Derry, to Atchison and to the world; and each will share their own unique connections to the flight. Karen Seaberg, Amelia Earhart Festival chairwoman and Jacque Pregont, festival coordinator, will share how the relationship with the Derry ladies Legacy Association is important and what they hope to see happen because of the connection being forged between Atchison and Derry.
This year’s Symposium will be held in the O/Malley McAllister Auditorium on the campus of Benedictine College, locate at 1020 North 2nd Street in Atchison. The program will begin at 10:15 a.m. and be moderated by Cathy Scroggs, former news director at Manhattan Broadcasting.
Bronagh Sharkey
Bronagh Sharkey is a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bronagh has a BA honours in English Literature and Drama at University of Ulster, Coleraine and Univerista di Sasari, Sardinia. Sharkey is one of the founding members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association, Derry, Northern Ireland.
Top Videos
Sharkey is also an active member of FWIN (Foyle Womens Information Network) and several other community based organizations. Sharkey is currently a serving member on the board of Women of Enterprise.
Nicole McElhinney Nicole McElhinney is a wife, mother and grandmother. Nicole has a foundation degree in law, Spanish, English literature and mathematics. She has worked for several years in the field of law and is currently employed at SKY TV.
Nicole is one of the founding members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association of Derry, Northern Ireland. Nicole is also involved with several community enterprise organizations and is currently a serving member on the board of Women in Enterprise.
Grace McGuire
Grace McGuire is a Scottish import. She was born in the village Kirn on the Holy Loch in the Scottish Highlands. Grace attended schools in Scotland, England, Nova Scotia and New Jersey. For more information on McGuire, one of the 24th Annual Amelia Earhart Festival’s Pioneering Achievement Award winners, see Page 11.
Saturday is a day full of activities in Downtown Atchison. The day concludes with the aerobatic show and “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks show over the Missouri River. A complete festival schedule is available at www.visitatchison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.