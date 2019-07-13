Kylie Morgan shows ever-greater promise since an appearance on ‘Opening Act’ on the E! Network eight years ago, with sponsorship from country superstar Jason Aldean. She will kick off the Lakefest performances.
Kip Moore performs in 2013. Best known for his 2011 No. 1 Billboard Country single, ‘Somethin’ Bout a Truck,’ Moore is the headliner for LakeFest 2019.
Up-and-coming country crooner Devin Dawson is to perform second among the three acts of LakeFest; he released his debut album, Dark Horse, last year.
As regional residents and visitors alike flock to town for next weekend’s festival, Warnock Lake will invoke the spirit of a hero of the heartland once again with help from top tier musical talent.
LakeFest will bring Amelia Week events to a country western crescendo on Friday, July 19. This year’s lineup includes Kylie Morgan, Devin Dawson and headliner Kip Moore.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. at 17862 274th Rd. Emily Jaloma will sing the National Anthem at 7 p.m. with Kylie Morgan taking the stage following the Anthem. Devin Dawson will perform at 8:15 p.m. and Kip Moore will perform at 9:45 p.m.
Moore is a popular country singer with chart-toppers including “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck” and “More Girls Like You.” Moore’s 2017 album Slowheart debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
Preceding Moore is the up and coming Devin Dawson, also a presence on Billboard charts, who released his debut album, Dark Horse, in 2018. Dawson will begin his first headlining tour this fall.
“We are pretty excited about the lineup for LakeFest 2019” said Jacque Pregont, Amelia Earhart Festival coordinator. “We feel like we have a headliner that will provide an exciting night of exceptional entertainment. Kip Moore’s “Last Shot” is climbing the charts currently and with his previous number one hits, he promises to be great entertainment.
“Add to that one of the most exciting new artists in Devin Dawson. He has created a huge buzz in the country music field. And Kylie Morgan is a new artist with tremendous potential. It’s going to be another fun night at Warnock Lake.”
Opening the concert is Nashville based singer and songwriter, Kylie Morgan.
“Being a songwriter, lyrics and stories are what defy my music,” Morgan said. “I would say my music has an indie country vibe with ‘raise your cup’ melodies.”
When Morgan was 16, she appeared on the E! Television reality show “Opening Act.” Following her success on the show, at age 18, she moved to Nashville.
“I grew up singing and dancing to all the Shirley Temple videos,” Morgan said. “My favorite thing to do is drive and listen to ‘New Boots’ or ‘Pop Rising’ on Spotify with the windows down. I love to hear new music in general. But I do love the classics like Shania Twain to new artists like Halsey.”
Morgan is from Newcastle, Oklahoma, and this will be her first time in Atchison.
The annual concert will be held in the park surrounding Warnock Lake.
Tickets are $25 per head and can be purchased at the Atchison Chamber of Commerce, Bank of Atchison, Exchange Bank, Morrill & Janes, and UMB in Atchison; Exchange Banks in Effingham, Leavenworth, Troy, Rushville, and Lansing; Stetson Outlet in St. Joseph, Jock’s Nitch in Maryville, and Merz Farm Equipment in Falls City.
Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of the concert for $35.
Food and concessions will be available on the grounds, but no coolers or carried drinks are allowed on the premises. However, the Salvation Army will be serving complimentary cups of water.
A complete schedule for the entire Amelia Earhart Festival weekend can be found at visitatchison.com.
