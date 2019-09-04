The Atchison High School girls tennis team begins this season in rebuilding mode, with lots of fresh faces and a limited number of experienced returners.

The Lady Red are led by senior Reece Dulac in singles tennis, as well as doubles contenders, senior Tricia Clark and junior Delores Brant. Dulac barely missed a berth at the state meet last year as a junior, and hopes to get to the highest level of high school play this year.

Marcus Clem can be reached via marcus.clem@atchisonglobenow.com or @AdAstraGorilla on Twitter.

