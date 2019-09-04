The Atchison High School girls tennis team begins this season in rebuilding mode, with lots of fresh faces and a limited number of experienced returners.
The Lady Red are led by senior Reece Dulac in singles tennis, as well as doubles contenders, senior Tricia Clark and junior Delores Brant. Dulac barely missed a berth at the state meet last year as a junior, and hopes to get to the highest level of high school play this year.
“I’m going to work on being more consistent and making my opponent move more,” she said. “The keys to better play and winning at regionals will be improving my swing and my serve.”
Coach Walt Hare wants the three upperclassmen on his squad to lead by example, because the rest of the team is too green to get going without experienced guidance.
“Right now, they’re head and shoulders above everyone else,” Hare said. “All three of them are really solid. They play really well, and have what it takes to win, it’s just a matter of getting them to focus on the big points ... It’s just a matter of repetition. They’ve got to learn how to execute plays consistently.”
Dulac in particular has developed the focus and mental discipline to battle through game after game with a strategic mindset and a determination to win, Hare said.
“Reece can compete, and she knows it,” he said. “Delores and Trish will win, they just need to work on their confidence. They find that sometimes they’ll miss one and get a little discouraged. But they’re getting better. It’s just a matter of getting them to play the game that they know and retain confidence in what they’re doing.”
The team opened their season on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Wamego, and had their first home meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Benedictine College. Their next event is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Benton High School, 5655 South Fourth St., in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Marcus Clem can be reached via marcus.clem@atchisonglobenow.com or @AdAstraGorilla on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.