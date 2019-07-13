Grace and Muriel

Courtesy photo | Grace McGuire

Grace McGuire and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey confer in 1983.

 Courtesy photo | Grace McGuire

The 2019 Pioneering Achievement Award will have a slight twist from the previous 22 years. This year the committee has chosen to bestow two awards, honoring Grace McGuire and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey.

McGuire spent her life restoring the magnificent Lockheed Electra L-10E that now resides at the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.

