The 2019 Pioneering Achievement Award will have a slight twist from the previous 22 years. This year the committee has chosen to bestow two awards, honoring Grace McGuire and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey.
McGuire spent her life restoring the magnificent Lockheed Electra L-10E that now resides at the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.
McGuire is a Scottish import. She was born in the village of Kirn on the Holy Loch in the Scottish Highlands. McGuire attended schools in Scotland, England, Nova Scotia and New Jersey.
McGuire is a pilot and holds licenses as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She holds ratings in multi-engine, seaplane and instrument.
She is a graduate of:
Deep Run Aviation of Marlboro, New Jersey
Gibson Air Academy of Wall, New Jersey
Little Ferry Seaplane Flight School of Little Ferry, New Jersey
North America Institute of Aviation of Hammonton, New Jersey
Brookdale College of Lincroft, New Jersey.
A former member of The Wings Club of New York, The Royal Aero Club of Great Britain, and the Lakehurst Naval Air Warfare Center Flying Club of Langley, Virginia, McGuire has flown fixed wing, seaplane, gliders and helicopters.
In addition to her skills as a pilot, she is also a vintage aircraft restoration mechanic, having learned that craft restoring her 1935 Lockheed Electra L-10 E, Muriel. Aircraft mechanics Eddie Gorski and Ward Oakley were her first aircraft mechanic instructors and the first to work on parts of Muriel.
Gorski was the mechanic that readied Amelia’s Lockheed Vega for her 1932 solo Atlantic flight from Harbour Grace, Newfoundland to Londonderry, Ireland. Gorski spotted McGuire at an air show, and thinking she looked like Amelia, exclaimed, ’Amelia Is Back,’ which was printed in the next day’s paper. Oakley maintained Amelia’s private plane at Teterboro Airport in the 1930s for a short time. Amelia fired Oakley for forgetting to install a wing pin.
It took many hundreds of thousands of dollars and a lot of blood sweat and tears to rebuild Muriel. Pan American Airways retirees and Lakehurst Naval Air Warfare mechanics and avionics technicians also helped rebuild parts of Muriel.
Pan America Airways captain Clarence “Larry” Heller was to co-pilot and navigate Muriel around the world on McGuire’s recreation of Amelia and Fred’s world flight, but fate threw a nasty bug, lyme disease-induced multiple sclerosis, at her.
Several very brave commemorative flights had been made, but never an exact duplication using the same model plane as Amelia’s, flying the same route and using the same equipment and crew. McGuire wanted to duplicate the flight exactly — except the outcome, of course — and do it the old-fashioned way.
Ladd Seaberg’s dream for many years was to persuade McGuire to let go of Muriel so he could take her home to Atchison and build a beautiful museum to showcase her; a museum with a glass front so all could enjoy. Ladd finally got his wish and hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets of Atchison to watch Ladd escort his girl to her new home in August, 2016.
Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey
Amelia’s younger sister, she was affectionately known as “Pidge.” Earhart Morrissey was known as an educator, a civil activist, an author and poet, a wife and mother.
Earhart Morrissey was born on December 29, 1899, and during her 97+ years, she experienced considerable hardship, disappointment, and loss. Yet she was unfailingly cheerful and optimistic. After growing up in Kansas and in several other Midwestern states, she attended Smith College for three years but had to drop out for financial reasons.
Later, she received her B.A. from Radcliffe and her M. Ed. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Her teaching career included jobs in California and then in Medford, Arlington, and Belmont, Massachusetts.
Earhart Morrissey lost her teaching job in 1929 when she married. She had two children, David, born in 1930, and Amy, born in 1931. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. During World War II, she took a job at the Boston Navy Yard, beginning as an unskilled worker, a “tin knocker,” but working her way up to instructor.
After the war she was able to return to teaching. Generations of students remember her fondly as an English teacher who helped them understand literature and improve their writing skills but above all, who cared about them as individuals and wanted them to succeed.
In the years following her retirement from teaching, community activism became an important part of Earhart Morrissey’s life. Her proudest achievement was serving two terms on the Medford School Committee, and she participated in many organizations, including Zonta, the local chapter of NAACP, of which she was a founding member, and the League of Women Voters.
She was active in other organizations that benefited the community, including Plan E Civic Association, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and Medford Historical Society.
The community honored her with many awards, including the Griot Award from Boston University; the Community Service Award from Medford American Legion Post No. 45; and the Freedom Foundation Award in 1976. The Medford Chamber of Commerce named her “Citizen of the Year” in 1979, and the local NAACP gave her the Martin Luther King Award in 1986.
Above all, Earhart Morrissey was, as the local paper headlined her obituary, “A kind and wise woman.”
