A busy day in the garden can be a good form of exercise. The squats and lunges performed while weeding and carrying bags of mulch and other supplieshelp work large muscle groups.
Digging, raking and using a push mower can be physically intense activities also. Because of this, make sure to warm up with some stretching, squats and arm exercises to prevent damage to muscles and ligaments before performing these tasks.
Injuries from over-exercising by people who want to get outdoors and are enthusiastic to get their gardens going are common in spring, according to United Healthcare. Ailments can range from sore muscles to heart attacks or strokes. Common sense should prevail when going from the winter months to spring and summer activities.
“Chiropractors diagnose and treat clients with a variety of muscular, nervous and skeletal system related health conditions," said Dr. Melinda Pregont, an Atchison chiropractor. "They are especially skilled and are highly trained in conditions of the spine and nervous system. We believe that vertebral dysfunction can lead to skeletal imbalances from joint dysfunction and significantly alters the major bodily functions by affecting the nervous system and increasing the body’s resistance to disease.”
Gardening activities can be modified if movement is a challenge. Use a small stool or raised garden beds if you suffer from back pain. A shovel or rake can be used to support your knees when squatting.
Drew Morris, marketing manager for Grass Pad, advised on lifting items.
“Smaller pots are lighter and easier to move than large ones. Buy smaller bags of mulch or soil that are easier to carry,” Morris said.
But the benefits of gardening are worth it as long as proper care is taken.
Going outdoors is good for your physical and mental health. People tend to breathe deeper when outside. This helps to clear out the lungs, improves digestion, improves immune response and increases oxygen levels in the blood.
Growing and eating your own fruits and vegetables also can have a positive impact on your diet. Gardeners are more likely to include vegetables as part of healthy, well-balanced diets. Eating corn, potatoes and salsa made from ingredients grown in a garden year-round offers a great source of vitamins C and D.
Different vegetables have a variety of unique health benefits. Peppers contain capsaicin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce heart disease. Tomatoes are high in vitamin C and potassium. They also contain lycopene, an antioxidant that may reduce prostate cancer risk.
Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may help slow the aging process and reduce the risk of some cancers. Spinach may boost your immune system, and broccoli protects your body's cells from damage.
Spending time outdoors has been shown to reduce heart rate and muscle tension. Sunlight lowers blood pressure and increases vitamin D levels.
Along with being gratifying to plant, tend, harvest and share your own food, making a place in the garden to sit and let the aroma wash over you is a stress reliever of nature.
