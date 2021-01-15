210116_thrivent new logo

thrivent

 submitted by thrivent

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted many facets of our lives, and our personal finances are no exception. As the year comes to a close, how are you feeling about your financial snapshot? And more importantly, how are you getting ready for the New Year?

If you’re feeling a little anxious about it all, you’re not alone. According to Thrivent’s Holiday and 2021 Outlook Report, only 19% of all survey respondents reported feeling more optimistic about their finances than they did at this time last year; 39% are feeling the same; and 40% are feeling less optimistic.1 The survey also found there’s a shared sense of concern among respondents regarding their financial outlook: 67% adults said they felt more “anxious” than “excited,” and 61% said they felt more “stressed” than “calm.”

