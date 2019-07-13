Carnival

File photo | Atchison Globe

A girl enjoys the bungee inversion swing at last year’s carnival.

 File photo | Atchison Globe

Calling all carnies and lovers of amusement rides from all places, it’s almost time for Amelia week, and the Amelia Earhart Festival will once again feature Wagner’s Carnival.

The Amelia Earhart Festival Carnival will move in at the start of Amelia week and occupy much of Main Street in downtown Atchison. It will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 17 through July 19, and from Noon until midnight on Saturday, July 21.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.