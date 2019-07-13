Calling all carnies and lovers of amusement rides from all places, it’s almost time for Amelia week, and the Amelia Earhart Festival will once again feature Wagner’s Carnival.
The Amelia Earhart Festival Carnival will move in at the start of Amelia week and occupy much of Main Street in downtown Atchison. It will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 17 through July 19, and from Noon until midnight on Saturday, July 21.
Bracelets grant admission to the carnival and will be available each day for the entire shift, except on Saturday, when there will be a Day Bracelet sold for Noon through 6 p.m. and a Night Bracelet sold for 6 p.m. through Midnight.
Bracelets cost $25 at the carnival, but coupons that can be exchanged for a bracelet be available at the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce for $20 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. The Chamber is located at 200 South 10th St. in Atchison. Coupons may be exchanged during any of the following times:
Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, July 18, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, July 19, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 20, Noon to 6 p.m. (Day Bracelet)
Saturday, July 20, 6 p.m. to Midnight (Night Bracelet).
A feature on the carnival will appear in the Wednesday, July 17, regular edition of Atchison Globe on the morning before the carnival’s first day of operations. For more information, call the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce at 913-367-2427.
