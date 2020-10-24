Pumpkins

This Orange Smoothie variety is a great pumpkin for carving, painting, and its meat is sweet for homemade pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin is not just for dessert. Consider using this low calorie, flavorful vegetable, botanically classified as a fruit, in any of the courses of your fall or holiday meals.

The beta carotene that gives pumpkin its orange color is an important antioxidant. Increasing the beta carotenes in your diet can reduce the risk of developing some cancers and provide protection against heart disease.

