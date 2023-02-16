In the last four to five years, farmers have enjoyed relatively good times due to high grain prices and fair to above average yields.
Maybe too good, due to nationally publicized information regarding higher inflation, higher interest rates, and the costs of goods and services that will change the landscape of agriculture for the next several years.
“Some factors are increased costs of operations result in larger operation notes and loan officers are looking more closely at cash flow projections and comparing respective borrowers’ amounts used in their projections,” said Todd Gigstad, Senior Vice President of Exchange Bank.
There are some farmers cutting back on increase inputs to keep costs down. Others are increasing costs to maximize yield, to take advantage of the high grain prices we currently have, so varied operators’ philosophy of how to adjust to constantly changing economic conditions make for challenging times for ag loan officers.
Farmers need loan officers who listen and are attentive to the ever-changing cost of production and develop strategies to project outcomes for each client. It’s not always the same route to get to the same destination for a successful operation.
“Exchange Bank & Trust, is a locally owned community bank, which offers quick loan decisions that are made in-bank, not through big corporate offices that don’t know their customers,” Gigstad said. “Customers have face-to-face discussions with people they know and trust. Someone who will help tailor their needs to their personal and financial situation.”
