The adventurous cook

FILE PHOTO | ATCHISON Globe

A young Amelia Earhart poses with her uncle, Mark Otis, and her sister, Muriel, in front of her grandparents’ home overlooking the Missouri River at 223 N. Terrace. While Amelia was conscious of nutrition, she did indulge in some of her favorite dishes made by her mother, Amy. Muriel’s three great gransons will be on hand to tell family stories handed down about the famous aviatrix as a fundraiser on Thursday, July 20, to benefit the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.

 Globe file photo

Paying guests will have an opportunity to hear some intimate family lore handed down through generations about Amelia Earhart from three of her sister, Muriel’s grandsons.

The trio of Amelia’s great-great nephews is planning a special evening of socializing and fundraising on Thursday, July 20, at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace, 223 North Terrace Street in Atchison.