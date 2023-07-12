A young Amelia Earhart poses with her uncle, Mark Otis, and her sister, Muriel, in front of her grandparents’ home overlooking the Missouri River at 223 N. Terrace. While Amelia was conscious of nutrition, she did indulge in some of her favorite dishes made by her mother, Amy. Muriel’s three great gransons will be on hand to tell family stories handed down about the famous aviatrix as a fundraiser on Thursday, July 20, to benefit the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.
Paying guests will have an opportunity to hear some intimate family lore handed down through generations about Amelia Earhart from three of her sister, Muriel’s grandsons.
The trio of Amelia’s great-great nephews is planning a special evening of socializing and fundraising on Thursday, July 20, at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace, 223 North Terrace Street in Atchison.
Amelia’s younger sister Muriel Earhart Morrissey and her husband, Albert, were the parents of two children. Three of Muriel’s’ grandchildren are teaming together to offer their time and hospitality in an effort to raise proceeds for the care and treatment of the home where Great Aunt Amelia and Grandmother Muriel spent much of their youth visiting their grandparents and playing with relatives.
Brothers Bram and Caleb Kleppner and their cousin Jim Morrissey are preparing to delight their guests with insightful family lore about the famed aviatrix and her close family members.
Executive Director Heather Roesch said Bram Kleppner resides in Burlington, Vermont, and Caleb Kleppner resides in New Haven, Vermont. Morrissey resides in the Oakland, California, area.
It was in 2022 when Bram Kleppner presented seven books of an eight-volume set authored by Alexandre Dumas to the Birthplace Museum, Roesch said. The books were given to young Amelia by her father, Edgar Earhart, and are signed by him.
The cocktail social and the dinner are inaugural events. Roesch encourages interested parties to make their reservations because space is limited. The staff at the Museum will also be in attendance. The Cocktail Party will accommodate guests in the butler’s pantry and dining room. Reservations are $100 for the Cocktail Party that commences at 5:30 p.m.; the price includes drink tickets.
The formal dinner menu features prime rib or an alternate main course choice, baked potato, or vegetable dessert. Dinner commences at 7 p.m. in the dining room and will accommodate seven guests. Dinner reservations are $5,000 per person or $9,500 per couple. Pete’s will cater the dinner.
“Beyond excited to spend the evening with Amelia’s family at their familial home,” Roesch described her anticipation of the upcoming dining event in a press release. “I can’t wait to hear the stories of the lives of Amelia and Muriel.”
Roesch said space is limited, and the spots are filling up.
To make reservations contact the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, 223 N. Terrace Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002, by phone at 913-367-4217 or visit www.ameliaeartmuseum.org.
