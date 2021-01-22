Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists will be educating the public about the role of CRNAs here in Atchison as “experts you can trust, care you can count on” during the 22nd annual National CRNA Week celebration taking place Jan. 24-30, 2021.
This year’s emphasis is recognizing the heroic work of CRNAs and SRNAs, the power of the Atchison community, and looking forward to a future of providing safe and effective anesthesia care to all patients. Eight ways CRNAs make a difference every day include:
CRNAs are highly trained anesthesia professionals who safely administer approximately 49 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) 2019 Member Practice Profile Survey. At Amberwell Health, Atchison, CRNAs independently deliver over 75% of the anesthetics.
Millions of rural Americans count on CRNAs for convenient, safe, cost-effective anesthesia care. As the sole anesthesia providers in most rural hospitals, CRNAs enable patients to receive obstetrical, surgical, pain management and trauma stabilization services without traveling long distances to urban medical facilities. Furthermore, our anesthesia practice rivals those in the larger metropolitan areas to include pain management, ultrasound guided peripheral nerve blocks, cryoanalgesia, multimodal pain management and opioid free anesthesia.
From the front lines to the VA hospitals, CRNAs have proudly and courageously provided anesthesia care to enlisted men and women, officers, and veterans in all branches of the military, from World War I to the present. Nurses first provided anesthesia to wounded soldiers during the Civil War.
CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons and pain management specialists; and more. As highly educated and skilled anesthesia experts, CRNAs stay with patients throughout their procedure to ensure their comfort and safety. For CRNAs, providing patient-centered, holistic pain management and anesthesia care is both their profession and their passion.
Managed care plans recognize CRNAs for providing high-quality anesthesia care with reduced expense to patients and insurance companies. The cost-efficiency of CRNAs helps control escalating healthcare costs.
6. Nurse Anesthetists put the “care” in MEDICARE
For senior citizens, any operation can be a traumatic experience. CRNAs have a long history of ensuring patient safety and comfort with hands-on, watchful anesthesia care. That is why every year millions of Medicare patients depend on CRNAs to keep them safe and sound.
7. Helping expectant mother feel only joy
Managing the pain of delivery is a concern shared by many expectant mothers. When it comes to obstetric pain relief, you have options, and your CRNA is happy to explain them to you-just as we do for millions of women in labor each year.
CRNAs contribute at high levels to the development and implementation of emergency preparedness programs, policies and procedures, and interdisciplinary team communication processes to efficiently allocate resources and provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic. CRNAs’ expertise in rapid systems assessment, vascular volume resuscitation, airway management, ventilatory support, team coordination, and resource management is vital to supporting Amberwell Health efforts to respond to this unprecedented emergency
“It is an honor and a privilege to take our patients through anesthesia and a safe surgical experience,” said Micah Reece, DNP, CRNA. “Surgery and anesthesia can be intimidating, but we stay with our patients, administering their anesthetics and guiding them through the procedure, watching over them and advocating for them throughout surgery. We take great pride in being there for every heartbeat.”
“Our patients and their safe journey through surgery is our priority,” said David Hart, DNP, CRNA, NSPM-C. “We care for them at a very vulnerable time in their life, and it is an honor to provide safe, quality anesthesia for all of our patients, one at a time. We are there every second of every minute, caring for our neighbors in the Atchison community.”
Rebecca Boust, CRNA adds, “We are here to make an unpleasant experience better. We know there are some concerns about undergoing a procedure and we are here to ease the tension, listen to your concerns and create a supportive environment for everyone we care for.”
Amberwell Health’s newest member, Jamie Garrett, CRNA, wants her patients to know that “CRNAs have an impact both inside and outside of the OR, especially in the fight against opioid abuse. It is our mission to reduce use, improve outcomes, and lower costs.”
The Kansas Association of Nurse Anesthetists, is a nonprofit association whose purpose is to advance the profession of nurse anesthesia, enhance the art and science of anesthesiology, and facilitate the provision of accessible, affordable, high quality care. Membership is limited to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) and student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNA) who are members of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA). For more information about KANA log on to www.kana.org/about/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.