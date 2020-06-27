For almost a century, Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, has brought its unique brand of service to the individual investors in communities across the country in which they live and work. We have 2 locations in Atchison.
Aldie Ensminger has been with the firm for 13 years and is located at 527 Commercial St. Mick Hundley, who has been with the firm for 10 years, has an office located at 411 S 10th St. There has been an Edward Jones office in Atchison for 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.