When it became widely known that a potentially deadly pandemic was threatening to globally overtake populations, an Atchison County native went to work in his laboratory in Birmingham, Ala.
Thomas P. “Tom” Dooley, Ph.D., formerly of Good Intent, dusted off some of his microscope slides to begin research back in March of 2020 to gain knowledge and insight that he currently shares via medical journals, airwaves and podcasts concerning the Coronavirus-19.
A graduate of the USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools system, Dr. Dooley, is a molecular biologist with 35 years of experience in scientific fields involving biomedical product development as a drug developer, collaborator and co-author of studies.
Dooley urges all to pay attention to credible laboratory and scientific studies from the Center for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, not the ramblings posted via social from non-medical professionals for political of personal reasons.
“There is plenty of good information,” Dooley said of the information available from coronavirus experts. But it is like about five times more bad information from posts via social media posted by persons who lack any scientific expertise.
New to the COVID-19 forefront are the vaccines. Dooley said he plans to take the vaccine when he is eligible to get it.
“I think it is a good idea to take it,” Dooley said, and recommended the mRNA vaccines that are administered in two doses like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine products. Dooley said persons who receive their first dose need to be mindful to receive their second dose within the time frame as recommended.
These vaccines have cleared all the clinical trials and have been proven to be 95 percent effective, Dooley said. However, there is a possibility that vaccinated persons might experience some symptoms that could be similar or a bit more severe than those on the heels of a flu vaccine. The risk of side-effects might increase following the booster shot.
Despite some discussions about the availability of vaccines administered in a single dose, Dooley said he does not advocate the single dose varieties because at this time they have a zero percent efficiency as a result of the clinical trials in comparison to the two-dose vaccines.
Top Videos
The high-risk persons who should get a vaccine as soon as it is available to them are the front-line responders and healthcare workers, especially all who work closely with the elderly and persons who have one or more diseases or medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Dooley said. At this time, Dooley said he doesn’t see an urgent need to vaccinate healthy children or young adults.
As far as treatments go, Dooley said some anti-viral drugs like Remdesivir and antihistamines, some of which are available over-the-counter can be effective treatments for COVID-19 patients who are not intubated. After intubation, the medications classified as steroids can be effective treatments.
A study Dooley reviewed and coauthored was published Aug. 31, 2020 in the journal Pulmonary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Dooley said he continues to support the finding and opinion that cetirizine medications like Zyrtec and famotidine in combination work together to block certain histamine receptors against pulmonary inflammation in some COVID-19 patients. The study showed the treatment of acutely ill patients with the two over-the counter drugs reduced the intubation rate to 16.4 percent. Dooley said since the study was published, it has been determined that the famotidine trend is ineffective when used alone.
Some vitamin therapies have become more widely adopted by some consumers in wake of the pandemic in effort to prevent coronavirus infection. Dooley said there are some vitamin-related beliefs that are not true. Vitamin D will help persons only if they are Vitamin D deficient. Persons with this type of deficiency should take it, but not just to boost COVID immunity. Zinc will not be of a benefit, but it will not harm you, Dooley said.
“It is my hope and desire that by late spring we will see the benefit within 200 days of people taking it (the vaccine),” Dooley said.
In the meantime, Dooley urges all to mind the recommendations and follow the CDC guidelines:
• Mask wearing – A well-made mask that is properly worn is beneficial and protects the community at large. Especially wear a mask when near persons aged 75 years or older because their risk of death after exposure and infection is 75 percent greater than younger persons.
• Hand washing.
• Physical distancing – it is logical to be outdoors, and good as it relates while present with elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.