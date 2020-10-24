Jeanne Dowell has been a seasoned gardener in Atchison for many years, but had always hoped to provide even more from her garden on a spiritual level for the community.
“We had talked about starting a garden at church but there is no place near the Presbyterian Church to put in a garden,” Dowell said. “I have always had a big garden and in the past few years I have tried to get partners to work in my garden but had little success.”
Dowell was finally able to find help with her venture this summer from fellow members of First Presbyterian Church.
“We have had a core group of church members who have done most of the work this summer,” Dowell said. “We get together every Monday and Thursday evening to plant, weed and harvest. We have also had some neighborhood families and individuals who have come to help along the way.”
The garden is located behind Dowell’s house on 1311 Hickory St. and offers a wide variety of produce like tomatoes, cucumbers, pole beans, lettuce and beets along with many more.
The garden also holds community pray once a week as well.
Dowell said the hobby of gardening has always helped strengthen her faith.
“Growing a garden always provides me with such satisfaction and peace that I wanted to share that with others,” Dowell said. “I feel close to God when I am working with the soil and growing plants.”
Dowell said they did have some challenges to overcome in the form of insects hindering the garden.
“We had some challenges with tomato blight, bugs and critters,” Dowell said. “So our tomato crop was disappointing and a group of raccoons ate all of our sweet corn and we fought squash bugs and Japanese beetles, but overall it was a very positive experience.”
Dowell said the garden was a good opportunity this summer to get out and interact given the circumstances.
“This summer with the pandemic the garden was a chance for many to be with other people, working together, praying together and visiting while still being safe from COVID-19,” Dowell said.
Dowell said she hopes to continue the success of the garden with expanding and reaching out to even more people next summer.
“We want to reach out to people in this neighborhood and anywhere in Atchison with the opportunity to work together, to build relationships, share the love of Christ and grow food,” Dowell said. “In the future we hope to have more events in the garden for both the church and community.”
