Garden

Submitted photo

Long time gardener Jeanne Dowell started a community garden this summer thanks in large part to help from First Presbyterian Church.

 Submitted photo

Jeanne Dowell has been a seasoned gardener in Atchison for many years, but had always hoped to provide even more from her garden on a spiritual level for the community.

“We had talked about starting a garden at church but there is no place near the Presbyterian Church to put in a garden,” Dowell said. “I have always had a big garden and in the past few years I have tried to get partners to work in my garden but had little success.”

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.