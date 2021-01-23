2020 was a year full of challenges for many, especially for the Atchison Recreation Commission.
2020 was a year full of challenges for many, especially for the Atchison Recreation Commission.
The organization dealt with cancellations not only in the spring but all throughout the year as well.
“It started with cancelling programs in the spring and that trend continued into the winter,” Program Director Nic Rebant said. “We were fortunate enough to have enough kids to have an instructional softball and baseball program over the summer, but numbers were down for that.”
The organization had to cancel all team related leagues over the summer.
That hurt because the summer leagues are a big part of our programming,” Rebant said.
Some activities were hindered in the fall as well.
“In the fall we were able to have outdoor soccer, but the parameters of it were different. We usually have enough to have boys and girls play in separate leagues, but we had to make it Co-ed,” Rebant said. “We also weren’t able to have our Mother/Son dance which was a disappointment.”
Like many, Rebant and the rec are optimistic for what the summer and beyond might have in store.
“We are hopeful that summer programming will get back closer to normal and we hope to grow from there,” Rebant said. “We are currently taking signups for indoor soccer and outdoor soccer signups will follow. We also hope to see baseball and softball get back to normal scheduling.”
