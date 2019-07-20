Atchison Child Care Association Submitted Jul 20, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Updated Aug 23, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Child Care Association staff, students and alumni speak to the City of Atchison City Commission at the presentation of a proclamation honoring ACCA. File photo | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each Pre-School Child Needs:Complete change of clothing3 toothbrushes (change every 3 months)Water BottleWish List for Preschoolbook bag(2) 3-prong folders1 inch 3 ring binderglue sticks Top Videos scotch tapewashable makersstickersbaby wipeskleenexchild friendly toothpasteclorox disinfecting wipeslarge and small paper plates, cupswater paints (8 color tray) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Why Preventative Healthcare is Important The Effects of Late Season Usage on Cool Season Grasses Kansas County Weed Directors award Effingham woman top scholarship City Commission agrees to $250,000 CDBG funds for blighted building Join 4-H Community Improvement District for brewery tabled Feasibility Study for Medical school approved 2nd and Commercial project request tabled Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThursday night threat lands arrestNovák pays visit to Benedictine CollegeFolk hopes to bring Rocky's story to HollywoodAtchison High School 2022 Homecoming RoyaltyNicholas, Patricia M. 1956-2022Amelia Earhart statue unveiled in AtchisonGriffin, Norman H. 1935-2022SHERIFF'S REPORTJackson Park shelter to get upgradeATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENT Images Videos CommentedTigers stomp Bears (1)Theatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
