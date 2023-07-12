Amelia's car

photo Courtesy of Brendan McAleer

Amelia Earhart leans against her Cord 812.

 Courtesy of Brendan McAleer

Extraordinary lives are often marked by artifacts of accomplishment. Whether it’s a culture-shifting image, an inspired body of work or a Nobel prize, revered objects can come to represent exceptional achievements. Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and her Lockheed Electra 10E were never recovered, but one vehicle has re-emerged as a symbol of the aviatrix’s iconic personality: the 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible she ordered one year before her attempt to circumnavigate the globe ended tragically.

On March 8, 2023, Earhart’s Cord became the 33rd car to enter the National Historic Vehicle Register, and the Palm Beach Tan convertible is as much a representation of her persona as the shimmering metal aircraft she piloted to immortality. Established by the non-profit Hagerty Drivers Foundation, the Register is the only federally recognized program for the documentation of the historical and cultural significance of the automobile.