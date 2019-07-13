Another year has passed, and once again I find myself sitting at my desk writing down my thoughts on your legacy.

A blank computer screen slowly begins filling with words that couldn’t possibly describe all you mean to the world. Sometimes I wonder why I keep this little tradition up. But this is my last one. The Chasing Earhart project is nearly concluded.

Chris Williamson is the executive director of the Chasing Earhart project. He can be reached at chris@chasingearhart.com

