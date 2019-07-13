Another year has passed, and once again I find myself sitting at my desk writing down my thoughts on your legacy.
A blank computer screen slowly begins filling with words that couldn’t possibly describe all you mean to the world. Sometimes I wonder why I keep this little tradition up. But this is my last one. The Chasing Earhart project is nearly concluded.
With the announcement that all of this is coming to an end, I can’t help but feel like this should be the most poignant of all my letters to you. Truthfully, I don’t know what else to say. This has been a trying time for me. Revolving podcasts, production on a documentary and the upkeep of the project has been a lot of work.
Just over 82 years ago, you and Mr. Noonan took a flight that changed the world forever. Maybe not in the way you had hoped. There are people that argue that the outcome of that flight is more important than the legacy you had at the time you took it.
Those people are wrong. I don’t argue about much when it comes to you, but that fact is one I’ll always defend.
Your legacy is impeccable. It can never be challenged. What you accomplished in your career could never be disputed or short changed. But in looking at the bigger picture I think the most important part of that legacy is the attitude and morality of the person who attained it.
I hope you know that the world is still very much looking for you. And we’re all heavily invested in your ending. I guess I am too. When I was a kid, I used to imagine that you simply flew off into the sunset; on to your next adventure. Now as a grown man neck deep in the fallout of what happened I find that I lean on that sentiment more than I ever did.
I’ve always been the type of person that tries to fix things that are broken. But I can’t fix this. I can’t. I often wonder if it will ever be fixed.
“Will we ever know?” I get that question a lot. My optimism used to be so high; now I find it wavering. Maybe that’s my minds way of telling me that it really doesn’t matter. Maybe we should all look to what you accomplished with your life instead of fixating on your death.
Almost 30 years ago, I first heard your name and read your story as a child. Throughout my lifetime there have been very few constants. However, no matter where I’ve gone, what I’ve done or what state I’ve been in, on constant has remained. I’ve always taken inspiration and joy from your example. I know I’m not the only one.
As this project comes to an end, and I officially close the door on this chapter in my life, I can’t help but smile. And I hope that you’d approve of the little we’ve tried to do to keep your legacy alive. A legacy above all else that deserves to live on forever.
