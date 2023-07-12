Ninety years after becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, the fabled aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart was finally immortalized at the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall about a year ago in Washington, D.C.

“It’s truly an extraordinary day that this stunning statue of Amelia is finally in its rightful place here in the U.S. Capitol Hall,” the president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation Karen Seaberg said.