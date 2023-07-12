Ninety years after becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, the fabled aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart was finally immortalized at the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall about a year ago in Washington, D.C.
“It’s truly an extraordinary day that this stunning statue of Amelia is finally in its rightful place here in the U.S. Capitol Hall,” the president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation Karen Seaberg said.
The statue of Atchison’s favorite daughter is made from limestone mined in the Flint Hills of east central Kansas and is placed next to the statue of former president Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The road to getting Amelia to the U.S. Capitol building was a long and challenging road for Jacque Pregont.
“I think relief is my biggest emotion,” Pregont said. “It’s just been such a long ride with many ups and downs and a lot of frustration, but to finally see it is breathtaking, and I think she’s gorgeous.”
Pregont was the chair of the committee that selected the statue.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran praised the work of Pregont, Seaberg, and the rest of the Amelia Earhart foundation for the work they have done to get to this day.
“Atchison is unique with a set of community leaders that are amazing and when they set their mind to doing something it gets done,” Moran said. “It is a pleasure to have such a team that has worked so hard to bring this day to the occurrence.”
Moran added how remarkable Kansas is for having both Eisenhower and Earhart side-by-side in the statuary hall.
“Kansas officially has two of the most iconic and recognizable American heroes in the United States Capitol,” Moran said.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Amelia would seek to be a trailblazer even if she were around in today’s world.
“I believe that if Amelia were alive today she would not be just in the sky,” McCarthy said. “She would probably be up in space and maybe evening leading Space X.”
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said Amelia has always been a source of inspiration for her.
“Female pilots used to be called Lady Birds and Sweethearts of the Air,” Davids said. “Because of her back then, now and into the future, women who fly planes are now called pilots. She had that rare gift to see without limitation what a better future for herself and for others could look like.”
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she hopes this statue of Amelia continues to inspire even more young girls to chase their dreams and reach for the impossible.
“Let it be an inspiration for all, practically our young girls for generations to come,” “Let them stare up at this work of art and think like Amelia that they can dream the impossible dream.”
