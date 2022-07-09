Amelia in cockpit

Submitted photo

Amelia Earhart sits in the cockpit of a plane before takeoff.

The announcement came this week that the Architect of the Capitol approved the placement of Amelia Earhart’s statute in the U.S. Capitol. The Congressional Statute Dedication Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Those attending the ceremony will be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Congressman Jake LaTurner, and members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation.

