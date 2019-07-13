All week
> Wagner’s Carnival Occupies downtown Main Street for the duration of Amelia Week, featuring a host of mobile amusement and thrill rides for all ages.
Hours of operation:
6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 17
6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 18
6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 (w/ day bracelet)
6 p.m. to Midnight Saturday, July 20 (w/ night bracelet)
Thursday, July 18
> Grandfather Earhart’s Ice Cream Social
5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 South Sixth St.
Ice cream and other desserts served in memory of Amelia’s grandfather.
Friday, July 19
> Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 223 North Terrace St.
Tour the historic home where Amelia Earhart was born on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Adults, $6; Kids 12 and under, $1; military personnel, $3.
> “Amelia” at the Library
2 to 4 p.m. at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
A program features Amelia Earhart as portrayed by historian Ann Birney. A favorite of adults and children.
> LakeFest 2018
4 to 11 p.m. at Warnock Lake, 17862 274th Rd.
Famed outdoor concert featuring internationally touring country music artists Kip Moore, Devin Dawson and Kylie Morgan. Gates open at 4 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25, day of concert tickets are $35. For more information, turn to Page 4.
Saturday, July 20
> 2K/8K Run-Walk
7:30 a.m. at the Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center, 317 Commercial St.
> Amelia Earhart Airport
8 a.m. to Noon at 16701 286th Rd.
EAA pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., sectional race at 8 a.m., Children’s Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m.
> Muriel, the 1935 Lockhead Electra L-10-E
9 a.m. to Noon at 16701 286th Rd.
At the airport, view the last remaining airplane exactly like the one Amelia flew 80 years ago in her attempt to circumnavigate the world. View plans for the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. $5 donation per adult to the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation; children accompanying an adult are free.
> Breakfast with the Books
9 a.m. at Benedictine College, 1020 North Second St. in the O’Malley-McAllister lobby
Featuring Aimee Bissonette, who penned “Aim for the Skies” the story of a race to complete Amelia Earhart’s quest, and Jeannine Wyatt, author of “Meelie’s Christmas.” Jeannine is an Atchison native and is excited to share her recently published book. Continental breakfast served at 8:30 a.m.
> Amelia’s Flight Jacket and All About Bones
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Atchison County’s Museum at 200 South 10th St.
Featuring the flight jacket Amelia wore in the picture on this year’s Festival button. A special exhibit, “All About Bones,” is a temporary exhibit highlighting the information about the recent research related to the set of bones found in 1941 on a deserted Pacific island.
> Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 223 North Terrace St.
Tour the historic home where Amelia Earhart was born on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Adults $6; Kids 12 and under, $1.
> Pioneering Achievement Award Luncheon
12 p.m. at Benedictine College, 1020 North Second St.
Luncheon honoring the Pioneering Achievement Award recipient, Grace McGuire and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey. Reservations requested; $20 per person.
> Historical Church Tours
1 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 South Fifth St.
Tour the historic church where Amelia was baptized. Refreshments served.
> Children’s Activities, 600 block Commercial Street Mall.
Displays from Remington Nature Center, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Creatures by Theresa, pygmy goats, fire truck rides and more.
Plus: BJ Talley Illusions at 10 a.m.; Stone Lion Puppets at 11 a.m.; Reptiles Up Close at Noon; Mad Science at 1 p.m.; BJ Talley Illusions at 2 p.m.; Stone Lion Puppets at 3 p.m.; and Reptiles up close at 4 p.m.
> Happy Birthday Amelia
11 a.m. to Noon, 500 block Commercial Street.
An enduring festival tradition. Sign a birthday card and eat cake on Amelia’s 122st birthday.
> Food, Crafts and Music
500, 600 and 700 blocks of Commercial Street
9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Turpin Tyme Ragsters
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Side Up
1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Luehman, Shaffer & Check
3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Boomerz
> Music on the Riverfront, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The perfect setting for a laid back, outdoor show. Stop by Riverfront Park at Second and Commercial streets for a great time.
4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tequila Mockingbird
7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Soca Juke Box
> Evening Aerobatic Performances
7:55 p.m. over the Missouri River
A dazzling performance by Julie Clark, retired Northwest Airlines pilot and air show veteran.
> “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks Show
After dark over the Missouri River
Orchestrated to music by Paul Austin and Stellar Fireworks. Music will continue for an hour after the show.
> Parking Shuttle Service
Free shuttle service from 5 to 11 p.m. Park at Atchison Elementary, 825 N 17th St., and shuttle to Second and Main streets. Bring own seating, no coolers allowed on the bus.
