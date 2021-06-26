Community health has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind over the past year. Without question, 2020 brought unexpected challenges to healthcare. Through the unwavering commitment to care for northeast Kansas communities and the vision of thriving local healthcare, the future of healthcare in Atchison and surrounding communities is stronger than ever.
In October of 2020, Atchison Hospital rebranded as Amberwell Atchison and associated clinics in Horton, Leavenworth, and Troy were renamed under the Amberwell brand. This began the development of a rural healthcare system, Amberwell Health, that allows affiliated organizations to take advantage of the positive aspects of a collaborative healthcare system while staying true to the vital role they play in their local communities.
In January of 2021, primary care providers John Growney, MD and James Growney, PA-C joined Amberwell Health and the clinic was rebranded as Amberwell Eighth Street Clinic.
In March of 2021, Hiawatha Community Hospital affiliated with Amberwell Health, rebranding the Hiawatha campus as Amberwell Hiawatha and the associated clinic in Highland as Amberwell Highland Clinic.
Rural healthcare system Amberwell Health now provides patient care at seven locations in six communities in northeast Kansas and employs over 600 healthcare employees.
