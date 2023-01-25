While making plans to say I do during an elaborate ceremony and festive afterparty, or simple vows, whether civil or religious, couples might give forethought to the time involving possible engagement and pre-marriage counseling before tying the matrimonial knot.
If the couple desires a church wedding different Christian faith-based religions might have different requirements.
The Rev. Jon Hullinger, Pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church, urges engaged couples to contact the church leaders of their preferred denomination to inquire about the requirements regarding respective church ceremonies.
Hullinger said some denominations might have different approaches and ways that are pretty broad regarding engagements and pre-marriage counseling most have similar guide, but most likely require one of the partners be baptized of a Chirstian faith.
Some religions don't schedule matrimonial ceremonies during Holy Week or at all during Lent.
Pre-marriage counseling might not be the same for all religions, but marriage is a holy and spiritual event. Hullinger said. The counseling offers the clerical leaders insight about the where the couple is spiritual and to think about where they expect to be and the seeds you sow down the road in their marriage.
"Marriage is a wonderful time," Hullinger said of matrimony. (The pre-counseling) is an opportunity to think more about faith and how to practice it."
For Roman Catholics, the St. Benedict Parish Wedding Policy is available at stbenedictatchison.orgWeddingPolicy online. Engaged couples must allow six months in advance to complete the required marriage preparation that includes meeting with a mentor couple. For more information about marriage preparation log on to http://www,archkck.org/family-life/mfl-2015-marriage-prep.
A religious ceremony or not, a marriage license is a basic requirement to solemnize the union and receive a certificate for authentication.
In the state of Missouri, according to https://www.mo.gov/home-family/marriage-divorce/ marriage certificates can be obtained from teh Recorder of Deeds Office in the county where the license was obtained. Both marriage license applicants must be 18 years of age older, and appear before the recorder of deeds or the deputy recorder to apply. Applicants must present valid identification with date of birth, and Social Security Card at the time of application. Fees for the marriage license and copies might vary by county. Only certified statements related to marriage can be obtained from the Bureau of Vital Records in Jefferson City. Whoever performs the ceremony must have the license prior to the ceremony. If the marriage does not occur within 30 days from date of isuance, then the license is void. For more information go to www.MoRecorders.com or view a list of county officials in Missouri.
In Kansas, persons who plan to marry are to apply for their Marriage License online and pay a fee of $85.50.
Atchison County Court Clerk II Barb Royer said applicants are to select the county they would like to get married in and after the three-day waiting period, they receive their electronically receive their license.
Persons who would like a civil ceremony can arrange to do so at the Atchison County Courthouse.
Royer said call 913-804-6060 to make arrangements. It is requested that the couple inform the Court of a couple of dates to consider. Royer said if no judge is available for the dates, then she or a Court representative will contact the couple again and do so until a date is agreeable for the calendar.
Courthouse marriages are scheduled for 5 p.m. during the work week, and there is a $40 cash fee for the officiating judge, Royer said. Two witness older than age 18 is required.
The engaged couple can invite guests, Royer said. Some can solemnize their marriage with special vows.
"Most ceremonies are about 10 to 15 minutes," Royer said. "They are long enough to read vows and say, 'I do.'"
After the ceremony the license needs to be turned in within 10 days to the court clerk who in turns sends it to the Kansas Office of Vital Statistics for a certified copy of the marriage license.
Royer said after the marriage license is issued, it is only valid for a month, or the couple will need to re-apply for their license.
