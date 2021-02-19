From smaller farm trucks and tractors of the mid1900s to the more powerful and safer equipment today, American farmers provide consumers with more and better, quality food than ever before. In fact, one farmer now supplies food and fiber for about 166 people in the United States and abroad compared with just 26 people in 1960. As I prepared to share some thoughts for this farm edition, I went to Farm Bureau’s most recent Farm Facts to refresh myself on the latest numbers of American agriculture.

Farm and ranch families comprise less than two percent of the U.S. population. 2 million farms dot America’s rural landscape. About 98% of U.S. farms are operated by families – individuals, family partnerships or family corporations. About 25% of U.S. farm products by value are exported each year.

