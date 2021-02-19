From smaller farm trucks and tractors of the mid1900s to the more powerful and safer equipment today, American farmers provide consumers with more and better, quality food than ever before. In fact, one farmer now supplies food and fiber for about 166 people in the United States and abroad compared with just 26 people in 1960. As I prepared to share some thoughts for this farm edition, I went to Farm Bureau’s most recent Farm Facts to refresh myself on the latest numbers of American agriculture.
Farm and ranch families comprise less than two percent of the U.S. population. 2 million farms dot America’s rural landscape. About 98% of U.S. farms are operated by families – individuals, family partnerships or family corporations. About 25% of U.S. farm products by value are exported each year.
The efficiency of American farmers pays off in the price American consumers pay for food as well. U.S. consumers spend roughly 10 percent of their income on food compared with 22 percent in China and 23 percent if you live in Mexico and much higher in less developed countries. This great value is due in large part to improved equipment efficiency, enhanced crop and livestock genetics through biotechnology and advances in information management. Of the 10% of disposable income Americans spend on food each year, 46% is for food eaten at home and 54% is for food eaten away from home.
All Americans are asked to enjoy and admire the wonders of American agriculture. After accounting for input costs, farmers and ranchers receive only 8 cents out of every dollar spent on food at home and away from home. The rest goes for costs beyond the farm gate: wages and materials for production, processing, marketing, transportation and distribution. Americans enjoy a food supply that is abundant, affordable and among the world’s safest, thanks in large part to the efficiency and productivity of America’s farm and ranch families.
Biotechnology is another factor in the efficiency of American farmers and their ability to provide more, higher quality food and livestock. Biotechnology provides benefits similar to traditional plant and livestock breeding, but does so in a more controlled environment and with faster results. It continues to amaze me that locally some of our most productive farm acres can give over 300 bushels of corn or 95 bushels of soybean protein with top management and good growing conditions. Today’s farming has made huge strides, finding innovative ways to better target the application of nutrients and inputs by using computerized equipment with advanced sensors and GPS. Many growers apply customized blends of nutrients tailored to their soil conditions and crop yield goals.
There are many products from research that provide better livestock feed resulting in leaner meat for consumers. The pounds of feed (grain and forage) a dairy cow needs to eat to produce 100 pounds of milk has decreased by more than 40% on average in the last 40 years. Animal care improvements in the last twenty-five years has increased the pigs born per sow and the feed to get a pig to market weight has decreased with fine-tuned diets and housing that reduces animal stress and disease. However, the recent cold does bring us back to the reality that it does take extra personal attention by livestock managers to assist a mother cow or sheep that has just given birth to get that baby delivered, dried, warmed and fed quickly. As large an area as the storm covered, we would certainly expect there to be a high level of mortality of newly born animals and lower performance of cattle.
Research and technology advancements have also resulted in new uses for commodity crops like corn, soybeans and various grains. Use of products like ethanol and soy-diesel has reduced American dependence on fossil fuels and improved air quality. Implement and vehicle manufacturers use resins from corn and soybeans in some of the shields that go into equipment. The more we can use commodity crops in industrial applications, the better off we’ll all be.
American agriculture can also be celebrated for its efforts in environmental conservation. Farmers and ranchers provide food and habitat for approximately 75 percent of this nation’s wildlife. Additionally, careful stewardship by America’s food producers has spurred a 34% decline in erosion of cropland by wind and water since 1982.
With advanced technology farmers try to efficiently use field maps and track their production information to help make wise, data-driven decisions about their farming operation. With today’s technology, farmers are better able to match seed characteristics and production practices to soil type and climate conditions. The result is higher yields from more efficient use of chemicals, fertilizers and tillage. Ultimately, that results in more food at a lower cost for consumers.
Today’s farmers understand the importance of improving the quality and quantity of food available to the world. It is estimated that there will be 9 billion people in the world by the year 2050. It is projected it will take twice the amount of food we have today to feed the population of 2050. It will require continued advancements in science to meet this challenge.
