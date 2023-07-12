There will be all sorts of places to go and things to eat and see in the Atchison area the third weekend of July for those enamored with Amelia Earhart or for some who just want to have fun.
Friday, July 21
The weekend kicks off with stories about Amelia at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Atchison Library at 401 Kansas Avenue. The local storyteller Miss Cindy will present a special storytime.
Then gates open at 4 p.m. in time to settle in before the live music commences at 7 p.m. along the Atchison Riverfront. Performing Friday night will be Kat & Alex; the Garin Nolan Band and Sawyer Brown. Advance tickets cost $10, or purchase at the gate for $15. For more information or to purchase tickets contact: aefestval@aaefm.org or mj@aaefm.org.
Saturday, July 22
Bright and early at 7:30 a.m. it is time for the 2K/8K Fun Run-Walk at YMCA 321 Commercial Street. Showers are available post-race. The event annually attracts runners and walkers of all ages from near and far. for more information call 913-367-4948. Many participate annually. Amelia
Earhart Airport
Wagon Wheel Boy Scout Troops No. 53 and 94 start the morning off by serving a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Amelia Earhart Airport.
A scavenger hunt starts at 9 a.m. and until 11 a.m. event goers will have the opportunity to visit with wingwalkers, pilots and view planes that are part of performances in the airshow above the Missouri River during the night. Other activities include:
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the International Forest of Friendship, there will be 100 world flags on display beside the respective trees representing states and nations. The Forest is located along 1 Allingham Drive Warnock Lake. Featured in the Forest is a “Moon Tree” an American Sycamore tree planted from seeds that went to the moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971 it was the third human landing on the moon.
At Benedictine
College
The Speakers’ Symposium “Follow Your Compass”, starts at 10 a.m. in O’Malley McAllister Auditorium on Benedictine College Campus. The event features women with Amelia’s determination and perseverance including the Dr. Kathy Sullivan who is the 2023 Pioneering Achievement recipient. A luncheon honoring Sullivan follows in the BC Cafeteria. Reservations are requested the cost is $22 person, For more information log on to aefestival@aaefm.org.
Afternoon Tea
with the Authors
Come and hear a presentation at 3 p.m. at the Art & Cultural Center at 111 North Eighth Street from two different authors, Carolyn Frasier and Kristin Gray.
Frasier, authored “Moon Tree: The Story of One Extraordinary Tree” will be on hand. Readers might like to take note there is a Moon Tree featured in the International Forest of Friendship.
Gray is the author of “The Amelia Six.” In addition to meeting the authors, eventgoers will have the opportunity to purchase their books and have them signed.
All along
Commercial Street
Commencing at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Commercial Street from the 400 block to the 600 block, there will be something for everybody. In the 400 block youngsters will likely enjoy all sorts of entertainment like illusions, science and reptiles. In the 700 and 800 blocks the “White Wings & Wheels” Car Show will include all sorts of vehicles on display, Call Zach Wolfe at 913-426-3002 to show your vehicle.
Food, crafts and music will be ongoing in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Commercial Street.
A serving of Amelia’s Birthday Cake and card signing will be at 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Commercial Street. This year marks Amelia’s 126th Birthday.
Historic Church Tours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Trinity Episcopal, 300 South Fifth Street. At 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 23 there will be a church service featuring historic liturgies.
Along the
Riverfront
Music starts up at 4 p.m. when The Garin Nolan Band takes the stage as the evening entrainment kicks off. At 7 p.m. the Change of Hearts and Heart Breakers perform.
The wingwalkers will start to perform about 7:30 p.m. above the Missouri River. Third Strike Wingwalking presents a Double Barrel dual female wingwalking act,
The crowd-pleasing “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks Show will follow the wingwalkers about 9:30 p.m. to light the darkness of the night to wrap the weekend’s entertainment.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring your own seating. A free shuttle service will be running 5 to 11 p.m. from Atchison Elementary School and the Riverfront. To use the shuttle park in the AES parking lot at 825 North 17the Street. No coolers are allowed on the shuttles, Persons with limited mobility can be dropped off at Second and Main Streets.
