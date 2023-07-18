The 2023 Atchison County Fair will officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 2 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 5 in Effingham with a full slate of exhibits, activities, entertainment and fun or all attending.
The fair theme is "Better Together in Atchison County". Event goers will be able to enjoy a mix of traditional favorites and some new events throughout the fair week.
The public will be able to see judged exhibits on display from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Blue Building. Commencing Thursday, Aug. 3 the exhibits will open at 9 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. through Friday., Aug. 4. On Saturday, the Blue Building will be open until noon.
Vice-president Corey Neill, Atchison County Fair Board, and Atchison County Extension Board Member Sheila Chalfant agreed there some things that bring a different flair to the standard traditions.
Neill said prior to the 4-H Livestock Auction on Saturday the livestock buyers from the previous fair year will be special guests of honor at the inaugural Livestock Appreciation Dinner.
Chalfant said the public can come show their support for 4-H members who are not enrolled in livestock projects by participating at the Project Auction. She described it as a silent auction that will be ongoing parade night from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in the Blue Building. Chalfant said for sale will be items the 4-Hers entered for coemption and displayed in the Blue Building like crafts, produce, woodworking, etc. Each exhibitor chooses one item, representative of their project to offer for sale. Foods project items like cakes, breads and cookies will be freshly made. Proceeds from the sale
