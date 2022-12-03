Atchison County Community High School boys basketball was just a few plays from defeating Valley Falls and making a trip to the State tournament.
Taylor Smith will be the coach who will have to build off the overall success that was the 2021 season for the program after the retirement of Troy Hoffman.
Smith said being so close to the state should provide ample motivation for his squad to aim just as high for this season.
“Well ultimately that should give them a good taste in their mouth and be able to build off that,” Smith said. “To be one possession away from a state tournament is a big deal, and they probably feel like they have unfinished business.”
Smith’s previous coaching experience includes being at the junior high level as an assistant at Wetmore for 3 years and at Rossville High School.
“My goal is to just elevate the program and continue to build off the success from last year,” Smith said. “They’ve grown and gotten stronger over the summer so that’s a big deal.”
Smith wants to implement a more upbeat, aggressive, and spread-out offensive attack going into his first season with the Tigers.
“I think we’ll be able to score and get up and down a little bit, impose our will and be aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Smith said. “I want to be one of the hardest working teams in the state, and if we do that I think we’ll have some success.”
Senior leader Kreyton Bauerle said he thinks a more fast-pace offense would be beneficial to the team.
“He’s bringing a new type of offense than we ran under coach Hoffman,” Bauerle said. “It’ll be more race and space, but I think it’ll be good with the guys we have.”
Other key returns alongside Bauerle are seniors Trenton Kimmi and Coltin Myers. Kimmi averaged 8.3 points per game, and Myers had 6.7.
