There’s “No!” Then there’s “H-E-Double Hockey Sticks no!”
When we hear people speculating about reviving duck boats as a tourist attraction for Branson and Table Rock Lake, well — get the hockey sticks.
It was one year ago today that a duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people.
Advocates say: “This was a freak accident.” ‘’They still operate elsewhere.” ‘’These boats can be made safer.”
We say: This was no freak accident but one waiting to happen, given the inherent problems with using these boats for tourism, a purpose for which they were not designed. Not to mention the industry’s own failures to address known issues going back decades.
And yes, they operate elsewhere. All we can say to that is “Good Luck! You’ve been warned!”
They also can be made safer, no doubt, but can they be made safe enough? Unlikely.
In fact, they could have been made safer decades ago, but they weren’t. In other words, the industry had its chance, but ignored the problem. How many more chances do we give it?
None.
Two decades earlier, after the sinking of a duck boat in Arkansas and 13 deaths, the National Transportation Safety Board made recommendations that, had they been implemented, may well have averted the disaster at Table Rock. The NTSB warned, for example, of the danger of canopies on these boats. Those canopies function “like a net,” the agency said, when passengers need to escape a sinking boat. Not only are life jackets useless in that instance, but they make matters worse, as victims get trapped against the canopy as the boat sinks.
Yet no changes were made, and that contributed to the high fatality count on Table Rock Lake.
We also learned that duck boats, built to operate on roads as well as water, have a metal frame, rather than wood or fiberglass, and a heavy chassis and transmission, according to the NTSB report. That causes them to sink quickly. No steps were taken to offset the weight and add buoyancy, although — again — this was a known danger.
Bottom line: We don’t trust the boats and we don’t trust the industry.
One more question: Would you get on one of the duck boats today, knowing what you know now? Would you buy a ticket on one for your mother or your children?
— The Joplin Globe
