Abe Siebenmorgen was able to don the Maur-Hill Mount Academy logo one final time before he began his college career.
Siebenmorgen competed in the Kansas Shrine Bowl Saturday against some of the best high school football players the state has to offer.
Siebenmorgen said the experience is one of the highlights of his high school playing career.
"I met many new guys that will be friends forever, and I learned a lot from the coaches," Siebenmorgen said. "It’s crazy how close you can get with people you didn’t even know beforehand in just one week. It goes down as the most fun football game I’ve ever played."
Siebenmorgen said he felt pressure to make MHMA proud and prove himself against the players from bigger Kansas schools in the game.
"It was something I felt like I had to prove to all those other bigger schools," Siebenmorgen said. "Everyone says 'small schools don’t play competition. You really aren’t that good.' I felt like I had to prove all the doubters wrong and show that we can play and we can do it at a very high level.
"I learned most importantly that football is more than a game. It is something much greater. This game was for the kids. It was amazing to see some of the Shriners hospital kids and all they have gone through," he said. "This put things in perspective for my life and to really be grateful for what you do have."
